Eagles' Jalen Hurts uncertain to play Saturday vs. Cowboys
Eagles' Jalen Hurts uncertain to play Saturday vs. Cowboys

9 mins ago

Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys after spraining his right shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles' 25-20 win over Chicago on Sunday, FOX Sports NFC East writer Ralph Vacchiano reported.

Hurts suffered the injury in the third quarter Sunday when Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson drove him into ground. Hurts was slow to get up after the hit, eventually getting helped to his feet by teammate Jordan Mailata.

Hurts went on to complete 6 of 9 passes for 102 yards, including a 68-yard TD to A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter.

"Yeah, it wasn't the first time I've been slow [to get up]," Hurts said after the game. "It won't be the last. I didn't play a really physical game, and it was real cold, too. So happy we were able to find a win and find a way."

It's not considered to be a long-term injury for Hurts, but it has been widely reported that the Eagles' main goal is for the 2022 MVP candidate is to be fully healthy when he returns to play, whenever that is.

Through 14 games, Hurts has completed 67.3% of his passes for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He has also rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns — just one rushing score shy of Cam Newton’s 2011 single-season record for the most rushing scores by a QB.

The top-seeded Eagles (13-1) have a three-game cushion in the NFC East and two-game advantage in the conference, so it's possible the team chooses to be cautious and rest its star signal-caller, especially since they've already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

If Hurts is unable to go, Garnder Minshew would get the start for the Eagles on Saturday's at Dallas (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX).

Minshew has made 22 starts in his career but this season has been relegated to spot duty in blowouts against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants

Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East with a win over Dallas (10-4).

