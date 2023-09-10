National Football League Ravens confirm RB J.K. Dobbins has torn achilles Updated Sep. 10, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Ravens have announced running back J.K. Dobbins has suffered a torn Achilles. NFL Media first reported the nature of the injury.

Dobbins rushed for a touchdown and compiled 37 total yards before leaving the Ravens' 25-9 Week 1 win over the Houston Texans in the third quarter.

The Ohio State alum has been one of the NFL's most efficient runners since being drafted in 2020, but injuries have limited him to only 234 carries. This Achilles tear will almost certainly sideline him through the end of the 2023 season.

