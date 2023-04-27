National Football League Raiders select Tyree Wilson with No. 7 pick of NFL Draft Published Apr. 27, 2023 9:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In one of the most highly anticipated sports nights of the year, the Las Vegas Raiders selected edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wilson's college career began at Texas A&M University in 2018 as a redshirt, but in 2019, as a redshirt freshman, Wilson totaled 12 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games. Wilson then transferred to Texas Tech in 2020, where he made an immediate impact as a sophomore, appearing in nine games with five starts at defensive end and ending the season with 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Following Wilson's senior season with the Red Raiders, he finished as one of the nation's premier pass rushers and highly coveted defensive prospects after recording 61 tackles (36 solo), 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks before missing the rest of his senior season due to injury.

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson highlights

Here's what FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang had to say about Wilson:

Overview: Though he developed into a star at Texas Tech, Wilson originally signed with Texas A&M as a three-star recruit, turning down the likes of several other prominent programs ( Florida , Texas , Mississippi , etc.) to land with the Aggies . He redshirted his first year on campus and collected 12 tackles, including three for loss and 1.5 sacks for A&M in 2019 before transferring to Texas Tech, where he initially lined up at defensive tackle, registering 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2020. The light seemed to turn on once Wilson was moved outside to defensive end over the final four games of that season and he exploded at this position in 2021, starting all 13 games and leading the Red Raiders in both tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (seven) with 38 stops, overall.

Wilson was again moved in 2022, switching to a stand-up rush linebacker role, where he became the first edge rusher from Tech to earn All-American honors since 1998 (Montae Reagor), jumping up to 61 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and another seven sacks despite missing the final three games of the season after suffering a foot injury that required season-ending surgery and kept him from participating in the Combine or Texas Tech 's original Pro Day.

Areas of Strength: Wilson is a testament to the cliché that everything is bigger in Texas, wowing scouts at the Combine with his imposing frame and wingspan. His 35 5/8" arms are arguably his greatest asset as he uses them to stack blockers at the point of attack in the running game and to ward off opponents on his way towards the quarterback. Even when's being effectively blocked, Wilson is so long and powerful, he is able to affect the quarterback by collapsing the pocket or clouding passing lanes.

For such a large player, Wilson shows good lateral agility and closing speed, eluding would-be blockers and tracking down ball carriers with impressive backside pursuit. He wasn't featured on twists and stunts at Texas Tech but shows intriguing potential in this area. Wilson offers all sorts of scheme and positional versatility. Most of his big plays are generated due to his natural traits, suggesting that with a little more refining of his technique Wilson could be a significantly more impactful player than he already is.

Areas of Concern: Wilson is still putting it all together. He lacks the consistent explosive get-off most expect of a such a highly touted prospect and, at times, is flat late off the ball. Doesn't play as big or mean as his imposing frame might suggest, winning as often with finesse as mauling power. He loses the pad level battle too often, negating his own strength. Underwent two separate surgeries on his right foot — one on November 21 to stabilize a fracture and another March 21 to remove the hardware, with his surgeon advising him not to sweat and irritate the incision, therefore pushing back his workout and forcing teams to wait on their final medical evaluation.

Bottom Line: Wilson promises to be one of the more polarizing prospects on this list, as scouts are split on his upside. There is no denying his unique combination of size, athleticism and power but he remains more of a prospect than a finished product. That is not what most are looking for in a likely top-10 selection. If he commits to his craft (and perhaps adds a little grit to his style), Wilson could emerge as the most dominant edge rusher of this class with shades of a young Jason Pierre-Paul in his game.

Grade: Top 10

