National Football League QB Stock Market Week 3: Kyler Murray is back. Has Sam Darnold arrived? Published Sep. 17, 2024 10:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It was a much better week for quarterbacks.

We can be honest about Week 1: It was widely unimpressive from the league's passers. There's no coincidence that Josh Allen topped this list with a pair of rushing touchdowns (and four total). In Week 1, five quarterbacks averaged 5.0 yards per attempt. It was Jordan Spieth meets football — all about that short game.

But this week, we saw progress from several quarterbacks. And let's not beat around the bush — we saw a godly performance from one Kyler Murray.

Let's dive into this week's stock market, where we always weigh one question above all others: What have you done for your team lately?

Previous weeks: 1, 2

1. Kyler Murray , Arizona Cardinals (↑12)

He definitely wins the Throw of the Week award, taking it away from Anthony Richardson last week. The problem is deciding which of Murray's incredible passes to choose.

I'm most keen on the third-and-5 touchdown to tight end Elijah Higgins. It's exemplary of everything Murray can do, wrapped into one play. There's the elusiveness, the arm strength and the pinpoint accuracy.

But, man, there were so many good plays to choose from.

In the first quarter, Murray reminded everyone why Marvin Harrison Jr. was WR1 in this year's draft. There was a three-play stretch for the Cardinals offense where Kyler hit MHJ for three receptions, 98 yards and two touchdowns. But then Murray worked the ball around to seven different pass-catchers. Murray completed all five of his deep passes, absolutely insane efficiency in the least efficient area of the field.

It was a rare blend of explosive, technically sound football: Where smart meets exciting.

You could tell Kyler was feeling himself when he uncorked this bottle of champagne: a cross-body, cross-formation heave to Trey McBride.

We also saw, this past week, what Buffalo's defense did to Tua Tagovailoa. And that only puts Murray's season-opening effort into perspective. In Week 1, Murray completed 67.7% of his passes for 162 yards and a touchdown with five carries for 57 yards and a fumble. That looks like a much, much, much cleaner game than Tua's three-interception game that ended with a season-altering concussion for the Miami QB.

2. Josh Allen , Buffalo Bills (↓1)

3. C.J. Stroud , Houston Texans (↔)

4. Patrick Mahomes , Kansas City Chiefs (↓2)

Mahomes remains in the top four because he converted a fourth-and-16 (and beat the Bengals for the first time in the regular season). And because he's the Nvidia of this QB stock market — remaining tremendously high, even when he's down a little.

His three interceptions, however, have been befuddling. Two of those interceptions have been on plays with Travis Kelce as the primary option, which wouldn't be so strange if Kelce had more than four receptions on the season. In Week 1, Mahomes stared down Kelce but then looked away and rushed a throw to the middle of the field where Roquan Smith easily fielded the ball. In Week 2, Mahomes stared and stared and stared at Kelce and that hesitation let defenders swarm the ball, with Akeem Davis-Gaither stealing the ball away when Mahomes finally threw it.

Here's the good news: The Chiefs are 2-0 because Mahomes is brilliant at game management.

Here's the bad news: Something is very off between Kelce and Mahomes.

5. Sam Darnold , Minnesota Vikings (↑11)

His numbers aren't gaudy like Derek Carr's. Darnold's interception count isn't spotless like Joe Burrow's. And Darnold's touchdown total isn't league-leading like Baker Mayfield's.

But I have Darnold leading this cluster of pocket quarterbacks because he's demonstrated capabilities well beyond what I thought he had in him. And Darnold is now 2-0 despite adversity beyond what Carr and Mayfield have faced.

This week, Darnold was lights out, even after Justin Jefferson left with an injury. (Keep in mind the Vikings were already without Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.)

Turns out, if you tie Darnold's hands behind his back, he can still find Jalen Nailor open down the seam. (At least, as long as he's in Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's system.) I can't promise Darnold's tenure in the top five won't be short-lived. But these past two games have been a revelation for Darnold. So … maybe? Maybe we're about to witness a Geno Smith-level renaissance from Darnold.

After all, no one ruins young quarterbacks quite like the Jets. Well, except maybe the Panthers. But that's to Darnold's credit, because those are the only two organizations where he's gotten full-season opportunities to start.

6. Baker Mayfield , Tampa Bay Buccaneers (↑1)

7. Derek Carr , New Orleans Saints (↑11)

8. Joe Burrow , Cincinnati Bengals (↑7)

9. Geno Smith , Seattle Seahawks (↑13)

10. Aaron Rodgers , New York Jets (↑4)

11. Brock Purdy , San Francisco 49ers (↓8)

12. Lamar Jackson , Baltimore Ravens (↓8)

The entire offense in Baltimore isn't clicking. Derrick Henry has no room to run. And while Jackson had a fair amount of time to throw against the Raiders in Week 2, he looked scared in the passing game.

It's unclear whether Jackson is struggling to get in sync with his receivers' timing, but he seemed to refuse anticipation throws against the Raiders. Even when his guys get open, he's not throwing the ball. And while Jackson's rushing abilities helped keep the Ravens in the game against the Chiefs, Lamar didn't generate explosive plays on the ground against Las Vegas.

This is not the Lamar we know and love.

13. Jayden Daniels , Washington Commanders (↑12)

The stats show Daniels is having an outstanding start to his season.

The film shows murkier waters — and leaves some room for concern.

The Washington Commanders offense is hardly expansive under Daniels. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has spammed wide receiver screens at a rate that is downright unsustainable. The Commanders receivers' targets are coming behind the line of scrimmage at a rate of 37.9%, per Sharp Football Analysis' Rich Hribar. The league average is 11.3%.

That puts a small damper on Daniels' 79.3% completion rate.

But here's a weird thing that happened. And maybe an encouraging thing.

Daniels had an injury scare in the middle of the second quarter. And while the passing concepts didn't change a ton, Daniels played better afterward. He wasn't as dead set on running under pressure. He was more willing to keep his eyes upfield and seek receivers in the intermediate and deep areas.

In the first 23 minutes of play (before the injury), he rushed the ball on 38% of his dropbacks. He was 9 of 9 but averaged 7.0 yards per attempt. After the injury, he averaged 8.2 yards per attempt (14 of 20 for 163) with carries on just 24% of his dropbacks.

That's promising.

It's almost as if he needed a physical reminder (like an injury scare) that running isn't totally sustainable in the NFL for a QB. And that he needs to — and can — use his mobility to open throwing lanes. If the Commanders are going to improve, they'll have to rely less upon WR screens (which are now ripe for pick-sixes) and Daniels' scrambling.

14. Jalen Hurts , Philadelphia Eagles (↓4)

15. Jared Goff , Detroit Lions (↑2)

16. Dak Prescott , Dallas Cowboys (↓8)

17. Justin Herbert , Los Angeles Chargers (↑2)

18. Kirk Cousins , Atlanta Falcons (↑8)

19. Tua Tagovailoa , Miami Dolphins (↓13)

20. Matthew Stafford , Los Angeles Rams (↓11)

21. Jacoby Brissett , New England Patriots (↑2)

22. Anthony Richardson , Indianapolis Colts (↓10)

23. Trevor Lawrence , Jacksonville Jaguars (↓2)

Lawrence remains an elite quarterback on 70% of his plays. The other 30%? It's almost like he's still a rookie. Or, at the very least, an underdeveloped QB.

When he's good, he's brilliant. Lawrence delivered a gutsy and accurate strike to Brian Thomas Jr. this past weekend that yielded a 66-yard gain. Lawrence's pass was on the money. It was a smart, green-light play with Thomas facing single coverage against cornerback Greg Newsome. It was sweet. Lawrence also completed beautiful anticipation throws. Almost like a gymnast sticking the landing off the vault, Lawrence found tight end Brenton Strange in just the right window.

But then Lawrence sat on players — waiting for them to get open when it should've been clear to move on to the next man in the progression (or throw the ball away). There was an overthrow on third-and-5 to Gabe Davis, which left the receiver visibly frustrated on the field. And I get it — I'd be frustrated too. Lawrence can't miss there.

If I were Lawrence, I'd be frustrated about some of the play calls, with a number of plays taking too long to develop, including the one where Lawrence took a safety. But there's also fault on him there, because naturally, he stared down his primary option and refused to throw the ball away in good time.

It used to be that you'd take the bad with Lawrence's good, because it seemed only like a matter of time before he'd develop. But at this point, he's not the player everyone hoped he'd be.

24. Justin Fields , Pittsburgh Steelers (↓4)

25. Gardner Minshew , Las Vegas Raiders (↓1)

26. Daniel Jones , New York Giants (↑2)

27. Caleb Williams , Chicago Bears (↔)

28. Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers (new)

29. Bo Nix , Denver Broncos (↑2)

30. Deshaun Watson , Cleveland Browns (↑2)

31. Will Levis , Tennessee Titans (↓2)

You could argue that no quarterback is more actively working against his team than the second-year starter. While Allen, Kyler and Carr wreak havoc on opposing defenses, Levis is wreaking havoc on his own offense. That's what had coach Brian Callahan yelling at Levis midgame: " Hey, what the [expletive] are you doing? "

And if you're wondering which mistake led to Callahan's outburst, well, therein lies the problem. Levis is making WTF-level mistakes regularly. It reminds me a lot of Wilson, who refused to cease and desist his Mahomes impersonation attempts. Mahomes is not teach tape for a guy like Levis who doesn't (yet?) have the awareness and processing power to pull it off.

Levis needs to remember he's not Dylan Raiola. That's the only guy who can mimic Mahomes — for now.

32. Bryce Young , Carolina Panthers (↓2)

There will be another opportunity out there for Young. Look at Zach Wilson battling for a job in Denver. Look at Darnold getting his shot in Minnesota and Smith revitalizing his career in Seattle. No matter how big of a bust you are, you'll get another shot when you go in the top five — and certainly at No. 1. Young will have to rebuild himself completely after his stint in Carolina.

He was a promising prospect. He's likely to leave Carolina as one of the biggest busts in NFL history. Young's work to become a starting NFL quarterback — that begins all over. He's going to have to embrace the task or else he'll go the way of Josh Rosen.

The sad thing is that it feels like this is going to keep happening: dysfunctional franchises moving on quickly from the QBs they spoil. This isn't to absolve Young, who played a part in this downward spiral. But it's tough to think of how many prospects won't get a fair shake. Young didn’t get one, and he won’t be the last QB to fall victim to systematic incompetence.

Henry McKenna is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

