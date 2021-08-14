National Football League NFL preseason: Top moments from Saturday's action-packed, 10-game lineup 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL preseason continues to fill the football-shaped hole in our hearts as the 2021-22 regular season inches closer.

After an action-packed slate Friday, it was more of the same Saturday, with a dazzling, 10-game lineup.

Up first, the Chicago Bears defended their home turf against the Miami Dolphins, winning 20-13, and the Denver Broncos also proved successful on the road, with a dominant 33-6 victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's NFL slate.

Chicago Bears 20, Miami Dolphins 13

Rookie Justin Fields , the No. 11 pick in the 2021 Draft, stole the show when he rallied the Bears from a 13-point deficit to secure the win at home.

The 22-year-old made his NFL debut when he entered the game in the second quarter, and Bears fans absolutely erupted with excitement at Soldier Field.

After a bit of a slow start, Fields led Chicago on a 77-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter, capped by an 8-yard touchdown run.

Fields' second score of the day came when he faked out the Dolphins' defense and connected with tight end Jesse James on a 30-yard pass.

The former Ohio State standout finished the day 14-for-20 for 142 passing yards along with five rushes for 33 yards. Veteran quarterback and incumbent starter Andy Dalton finished 2-for-4 for 18 passing yards.

On the other side, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa showed off his arm strength early, connecting with Mike Gesicki for a 50-yard completion on Miami's second drive of the game.

The 23-year-old Tagovailoa, who previously spoke to the media about his struggles under center last season, looked more confident this time around. He went 8-for-11 for 99 passing yards and one interception.

Also in the first quarter, Tagovailoa's former Alabama teammate and No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle made his NFL debut with this 24-yard punt return.

Denver Broncos 33, Minnesota Vikings 6

Another QB who showed out Saturday was Drew Lock, who launched an 80-yard TD to K.J. Hamler midway through the first quarter to get things started for Denver.

Lock continued to build on that momentum in the second quarter, finishing the day 5-for-7 for 151 passing yards, good for two TDs, while Teddy Bridgewater, who is still competing for the starting job after being traded by the Carolina Panthers in April, finished 7-for-8 for 74 passing yards and one TD.

Rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain, who was selected ninth overall in this year's draft, kept his head on a swivel, allowing zero catches in Saturday's matchup. The 21-year-old continued to impress when he intercepted this pass from third-string QB Jake Browning and raced 30 yards down the sideline for his first NFL TD.

Next up, the New Orleans Saints take on the Baltimore Ravens on the road, while No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns .

Later, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers , and second overall pick Zach Wilson and the New York Jets face the New York Giants .

