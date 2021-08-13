National Football League NFL preseason: Top moments from Friday night's NFL slate 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Three preseason games seems like a pretty good way to bring in the weekend.

The NFL is officially back in full swing, and Friday night's preseason lineup is all the proof you need.

Up first, the Tennessee Titans face off against the Atlanta Falcons while the Buffalo Bills battle the Detroit Lions.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are the top moments from Friday's NFL slate.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has a new home in Detroit this season, and the Bills' defense made sure to give him a good house-warming gift on his first possession as their quarterback.

Bills rookie Gregory Rousseau recorded an early sack to put an end to the Lions' first drive.

That didn't deter Goff, who managed to start the game 8-for-8 on passing attempts.

With the game knotted at 3-3, the Bills were able to find the end zone first thanks to a 6-yard touchdown reception from Devin Singletary.

It took until the fourth quarter, but the Lions finally found the end zone thanks to a rushing touchdown from Craig Reynolds.

Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

No Derrick Henry, no problem for the Titans.

The reigning two-time rushing champion wasn't in action for Tennessee in the preseason opener, but running back Darrynton Evans did his best impersonation with an early 15-yard run.

Early on in Atlanta, it was the Chester Rogers show for the Titans, with the wide receiver making his presence felt in the passing game and on special teams.

The Titans were also able to turn defense into offense in the second quarter.

It started with a David Long Jr. interception, which led to a receiving touchdown from Cameron Batson.

In the second half, rookie Felipe Franks got reps at quarterback for the Falcons and showed off a combination of power and elusiveness on this run.

And there was more of the same from Franks in the fourth quarter, this time on a 51-yard scramble.

