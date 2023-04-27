Philadelphia Eagles trade up 1 spot to draft Jalen Carter at No. 9
University of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is officially off the board after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick.
The Bulldogs star DT finished his collegiate career as a junior, appearing in 38 games, recording 44 solo tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles. Carter's last season was easily his best, totaling 32 tackles and 31 QB hurries. He was a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation's top lineman.
The Eagles traded up one spot to get Carter, giving up a 2024 fourth-round pick plus the No. 10 overall pick to the Chicago Bears.
Cater was considered a top-five pick entering the draft.
Here's what FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang had to say about Carter:
Overview: The centerpiece of the dominating defenses that led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, Carter is arguably the best player in the 2023 NFL draft. He signed with Georgia as a four-star recruit out of Apopka, Florida and even among all of the talent Kirby Smart brought to Athens, Carter stood out immediately, earning playing time in 10 games as a true freshman and even starting against Florida and South Carolina, logging nearly as many QB pressures (13) as he did tackles (14) in his debut season, while also blocking a PAT and catching a one-yard touchdown after lining up as a fullback (versus Tennessee).
Carter started just two games in Georgia’s 2021 title run and yet still earned second-team All-SEC honors from league coaches, racking up 37 tackles (with 33 QB pressures), as well as 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two more blocked kicks. He shrugged off nagging injuries to start nine of 13 games in 2022, earning consensus first-team All-SEC accolades with another 32 stops (31 pressures), seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Though he was only minimally productive from a statistical standpoint in playoff wins over Ohio State (one tackle, one PBU) and TCU (two tackles), Carter was clearly the focus of these opponents’ blocking schemes, freeing up teammates to wreak havoc. He was quite effective himself, quietly racking up a combined six QB pressures in those contests.
Strengths: It is difficult to describe Carter’s blend of athleticism and power and not venture into hyperbole. Though it isn’t always the most technically sound or aesthetically pleasing, Carter simply overwhelms opponents off the snap with the awesome momentum he generates, splitting through double-teams with powerful, active hands that he throws like sledgehammers and wading through the sea of humanity like he’s stepping through waves in a kiddie pool. His functional strength is outstanding. Carter bullies blockers at the point attack, latching onto and simply tossing them aside on his way to the ballcarrier, showing terrific length, strength and hand placement, as well as fierce closing speed and power for immediate takedowns. Despite sloppy conditioning at his Pro Day, Carter does not typically carry extra weight around his middle, boasting a powerful, well-built frame with his weight perfectly distributed. He also has long arms (33.5") and large hands (10 ¼").
Concerns: The on-field criticisms of Carter are pretty minimal, though his conditioning and snap-to-snap consistency wane (more on this later) and he could use greater variety in his pass rush technique. At times, Carter seemed to freelance, checking in with teammates for the play call immediately prior to the snap and just attacking opponents without really understanding his role in the defense.
Off the field, however, is a different matter. He abruptly left the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis when charges were filed by the Atlanta Police Department for his role in a tragedy in the early morning hours January 15 that cost two members of the Georgia football program their lives. Carter pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He avoided jail time with the plea but will be on probation for a year, needs to do 80 hours of community service, paid a $1000 fine and has to undergo a course in traffic safety.
He had a disappointing showing at his Pro Day, weighing in nine pounds heavier than he had just 13 days earlier at the Combine and struggling to get through positional drills.
Bottom Line: It is important to maintain some perspective when discussing these young men, as many people make mistakes as 21-year-olds. The most disturbing thing about Carter is the pattern of his mistakes. The team that gambles on him must have the locker room and support staff to help him mature or it risks a colossal bust. But if Carter does commit to his craft, he is a potential franchise cornerstone who should quickly rank among the better interior defensive linemen in the league.
Grade: Top 10
