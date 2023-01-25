National Football League
Patrick Mahomes practices, 'ready' for AFC Championship vs. Bengals
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes practices, 'ready' for AFC Championship vs. Bengals

10 hours ago

The biggest injury question mark looming over the NFL's conference championship games involves the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the high-ankle sprain he suffered during the team's 27-20 divisional round win over the Jaguars.

Mahomes' injury helped influence a major shift in the odds for the Chiefs' AFC Championship rematch against the Bengals, with Kansas City listed as underdogs — by as many as 2.5 points on several sportsbooks, including FOX Bet. (The line has since moved back to Bengals -1 as of Wednesday afternoon.)

[Bengals-Chiefs fate rests upon Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle]

The odds might continue to move, as the presumptive 2022 NFL MVP practiced alongside the rest of his team Wednesday. Just before taking the field, Mahomes, who wasn't spotted in a walking boot, doubled down on his vow that he's going to play Sunday versus Cincinnati.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm doing good. AFC Championship week, ready to go," Mahomes said. "[The ankle's] doing good. I've had a few days of treatment, few days of rehab. Excited to get out on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I'm at, but it's feeling good so far."

Mahomes suffered the injury this past weekend against Jacksonville near the end of the first quarter, as linebacker Arden Key fell on his right leg while trying to sack the star quarterback. Backup Chad Henne played the entire second quarter, leading a 98-yard touchdown drive before Mahomes returned after halftime and closed out the game a with noticeable limp.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be seeking their first win over the Bengals since Joe Burrow arrived in Cincinnati as the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals have won three consecutive meetings in the series, each by three points. That includes Week 13 in Cincinnati, as well as last year's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, when the Bengals rallied from an 18-point deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. 

Sunday's winner will once again advance to the Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 12 and air on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Best conference championship betting trends: Mahomes, Purdy, Shanahan and more
Gambling

Best conference championship betting trends: Mahomes, Purdy, Shanahan and more

4 hours ago
49ers' Brock Purdy: Cowboys were 'one of best defenses I've seen'
National Football League

49ers' Brock Purdy: Cowboys were 'one of best defenses I've seen'

5 hours ago
Inside Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury, outlook for AFC title game
National Football League

Inside Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury, outlook for AFC title game

5 hours ago
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

6 hours ago
New Titans GM Ran Carthon’s offseason checklist starts with quarterback decision
National Football League

New Titans GM Ran Carthon’s offseason checklist starts with quarterback decision

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes