Patrick Mahomes practices, 'ready' for AFC Championship vs. Bengals

The biggest injury question mark looming over the NFL's conference championship games involves the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the high-ankle sprain he suffered during the team's 27-20 divisional round win over the Jaguars.

Mahomes' injury helped influence a major shift in the odds for the Chiefs' AFC Championship rematch against the Bengals, with Kansas City listed as underdogs — by as many as 2.5 points on several sportsbooks, including FOX Bet. (The line has since moved back to Bengals -1 as of Wednesday afternoon.)

The odds might continue to move, as the presumptive 2022 NFL MVP practiced alongside the rest of his team Wednesday. Just before taking the field, Mahomes, who wasn't spotted in a walking boot, doubled down on his vow that he's going to play Sunday versus Cincinnati.

"I'm doing good. AFC Championship week, ready to go," Mahomes said. "[The ankle's] doing good. I've had a few days of treatment, few days of rehab. Excited to get out on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I'm at, but it's feeling good so far."

Mahomes suffered the injury this past weekend against Jacksonville near the end of the first quarter, as linebacker Arden Key fell on his right leg while trying to sack the star quarterback. Backup Chad Henne played the entire second quarter, leading a 98-yard touchdown drive before Mahomes returned after halftime and closed out the game a with noticeable limp.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be seeking their first win over the Bengals since Joe Burrow arrived in Cincinnati as the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals have won three consecutive meetings in the series, each by three points. That includes Week 13 in Cincinnati, as well as last year's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, when the Bengals rallied from an 18-point deficit to win 27-24 in overtime.

Sunday's winner will once again advance to the Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 12 and air on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

