Patrick Mahomes suffered high ankle sprain during Chiefs' win over Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes was sidelined for a full quarter with an ankle injury before returning to lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 win over the Jaguars in a divisional round playoff game Saturday. NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Late in the first quarter, Mahomes had his leg rolled up while being taken down by Jaguars defenders Arden Key and Corey Peters. The superstar quarterback noticeably limped through the end of the drive, which resulted in a field goal to give Kansas City a 10-7 lead.

Mahomes was then sent to the locker room before the Chiefs' next possession, with backup Chad Henne filling in for the remainder of the half. The team later announced that Mahomes was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Mahomes returned to the sideline before halftime and watched as Henne led the Chiefs on a 98-yard scoring drive. K.C. held a 17-10 lead at the break.

A hobbling Mahomes played the entire second half and finished 22-of-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a score midway through the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference. Henne went 5-of-7 for 23 yards and a touchdown pass.

Mahomes said after the game that he will play next week.

Dr. Matt Provencher updates Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury for Chiefs Dr. Matt Provencher thinks Mahomes will play in next week's AFC title game but will be limited by his ankle injury.

