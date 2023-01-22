National Football League
Patrick Mahomes suffered high ankle sprain during Chiefs' win over Jaguars
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes suffered high ankle sprain during Chiefs' win over Jaguars

18 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes was sidelined for a full quarter with an ankle injury before returning to lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 win over the Jaguars in a divisional round playoff game Saturday. NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Late in the first quarter, Mahomes had his leg rolled up while being taken down by Jaguars defenders Arden Key and Corey Peters. The superstar quarterback noticeably limped through the end of the drive, which resulted in a field goal to give Kansas City a 10-7 lead. 

Mahomes was then sent to the locker room before the Chiefs' next possession, with backup Chad Henne filling in for the remainder of the half. The team later announced that Mahomes was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Mahomes returned to the sideline before halftime and watched as Henne led the Chiefs on a 98-yard scoring drive. K.C. held a 17-10 lead at the break. 

A hobbling Mahomes played the entire second half and finished 22-of-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a score midway through the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference. Henne went 5-of-7 for 23 yards and a touchdown pass.

Mahomes said after the game that he will play next week.

Dr. Matt Provencher updates Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury for Chiefs

Dr. Matt Provencher updates Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury for Chiefs
Dr. Matt Provencher thinks Mahomes will play in next week's AFC title game but will be limited by his ankle injury.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win
National Football League

How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win

5 hours ago
Super Bowl LVII contenders: Ranking 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII contenders: Ranking 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles

5 hours ago
The 49ers have forgotten how to lose. They could go all the way
National Football League

The 49ers have forgotten how to lose. They could go all the way

6 hours ago
Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers
National Football League

Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers

6 hours ago
NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
National Football League

NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes