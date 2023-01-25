National Football League NFL MVP odds: Finalists announced, Patrick Mahomes huge favorite to win 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award were announced on Wednesday, and one player sticks out when it comes to the odds.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the heavy betting favorite to win the award.

Mahomes, who won the award after the 2018 season, is currently listed at -750 at FOX Bet to be named NFL MVP.

The winner will be announced Feb. 9 at NFL Honors. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs started. The five finalists are made up of four quarterbacks and a wide receiver.

The three other quarterback finalists are:

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the wide receiver finalist.

2022 NFL MVP ODDS AT FOX Bet

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Joe Burrow, Bengals: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Josh Allen, Bills: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Justin Jefferson, Vikings: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

At -750, Mahomes is the runaway favorite. If the former MVP wins the award, he will become the 10th multiple winner of the award.

Retired quarterback Peyton Manning has won the award the most times (five), followed by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (four).

Other multiple winners of the AP MVP: Tom Brady (three), Brett Favre (three), Johnny Unitas (three), Jim Brown (three), Kurt Warner (two), Steve Young (two) and Joe Montana (two).

Mahomes was the preseason betting favorite to win MVP at +600 during the summer, but Allen had the lowest odds through the first week of November. Mahomes passed Allen for the lowest odds the week of Nov. 8. Hurts had the lowest odds for one week (as of Dec. 13), but Mahomes reclaimed the honor the following week and has held it since.

Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes. He was the near-unanimous choice for first-team All-Pro QB.

Hurts (+1200) was a strong contender for most of the season, but once he missed two games because of the shoulder injury, his candidacy was effectively over. Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and ran for 760 with 35 combined touchdowns.

Burrow (+750) is the second-best favorite and a scorching end to the season greatly shortened his MVP odds. Joe Cool threw for 4,475 yards and 29 touchdowns and was second in the NFL in completion percentage (68.3%).

Allen (+1000) was tied with Dak Prescott for most interceptions thrown, yet he finds himself with the third-best odds for MVP. He threw for 4,283 yards and 35 TDs and ran for 762 yards, third among quarterbacks.

Jefferson (+10000) led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving and was a unanimous All-Pro selection. He is even a longer shot than the odds indicate, as a wide receiver has never won the award. Could this be the year that changes?

