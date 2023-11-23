National Football League Packers vs. Lions live updates: Top moments from Thanksgiving Day Updated Nov. 23, 2023 1:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 12 of the NFL season begins with a three-game slate on Thanksgiving Day, and we've got you covered with all the action!

Kicking things off on FOX, the NFC North takes center stage as the Green Bay Packers battle the Detroit Lions.

Later, the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East tilt (4:30 p.m. ET), followed by the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments!

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Way down there to Watson

The Packers wasted no time moving the ball down the field. On the game's first play from scrimmage, Jordan Love connected with Christian Watson on a deep ball for a 53-yard gain, moving the Packers into Lions territory.

In the blink of an eye

Just four plays after Watson's reception put the Packers at the Lions' 22-yard line, the Packers capped off their opening drive with Love throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed to go up, 7-0.

Answering back

Just like the Packers, the Lions also wasted no time moving the ball down the field on their first possession. Jared Goff connected with rookie tight end Sam LaPorta for a pair of big plays, first hitting him in stride for a 31-yard gain to move Detroit into the red zone. Two plays later, Goff found LaPorta over the middle for a 7-yard touchdown, making it a 7-6 game as the Lions missed the extra-point attempt.

Ordering Kraft on Thanksgiving

The Packers brushed aside the Lions' response to their opening drive by scoring again. Love led the Packers on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with him connecting with tight end Tucker Kraft for a 9-yard touchdown pass off a play-action to make it 14-6.

Even the defenses are scoring!

The scoring streak continued on the game's fourth drive, but it wasn't the Lions' offense that put points on the board. Rather, it was the Packers' defense that found their way into the end zone. On second-and-12, Rashan Gary hit Goff as he was wound up to pass, forcing a fumble that bounced to Jonathan Owens. The safety, who some might know as Simone Biles' husband, scooped the ball up and ran 27 yards for a score, putting the Packers up, 20-6.

Simone Biles reacts to her husband's TD

The four-time gold medal Olympian shared her elation with her husband's first-quarter touchdown on social media as the Packers were in control for much of the opening frame.

Packers' defense dominating

The Lions coughed the ball up to the Packers again after Green Bay's scoop-and-score touchdown. Goff's third-down scramble resulted in disaster for Detroit, with Karl Brooks knocking the ball out of his hands and coming up with the recovery to give Green Bay prime field position.

