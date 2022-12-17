National Football League NFL Week 15 top plays: Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 15 of the NFL season continues with three must-see matchups going down Saturday, starting with the Minnesota Vikings playing host to the Indianapolis Colts.

Later, the Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cleveland Browns in Ohio (4:30 p.m. ET), followed by the Miami Dolphins facing the Buffalo Bills to close out the night (8:15 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays!

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Jonathan Taylor injury

The Colts starting running back left the game in the first quarter. ESPN reported that he will not return due to an ankle injury.

Making a play

Indianapolis put a field goal on the board on the opening possession of the game. Then after forcing a three-and-out from Minnesota, the Colts blocked a punt and ran it in for a touchdown.

They do it again

The Vikings began their ensuing drive in auspicious fashion, as Dalvin Cook took off for a 40-yard run. However, Cook had the ball knocked out of his possession on the next play, and the Colts recovered it.

Seven plays later, quarterback Matt Ryan hit running back Deon Jackson for a goal-line score. The Colts took a 17-0 lead.

This isn't going well

Down three scores in the first quarter, Minnesota chose to go for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 31-yard line. Cook was stuffed, and the Colts took over on downs. The Vikings held them to a field goal.

Another Viking miscue

Minnesota went three-and-out, but then attempted a fake punt. Punter Ryan White was unable to connect with wide receiver Jalen Nailor, though. The Vikings held the Colts to another field goal.

COMING UP:

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

