National Football League NFL Week 13: Top viral moments from Eagles-Titans, Browns-Texans, more 20 mins ago

Week 13 of the NFL season comes with plenty of enticing matchups, including key divisional showdowns in the NFC North and NFC East, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown facing off against his former team and Deshaun Watson's Browns debut in front of his former home crowd in Houston.

Here are the top trending and viral moments from around the NFL!

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Justin is dancin'!

Justin Fields is healthy after missing last week's loss to the Jets. That's great news for Bears fans — and horrible news to Packers fans, who had to watch Fields rip off a 56-yard touchdown run and then dance in the end zone to put Chicago up 10-0 early.

Rodgers is NOT happy

Aaron Rodgers was less than thrilled after the Bears' defense mustered a stop.

Packers, fans are HYPED

The Packers took a late lead over the Bears on Rodgers' touchdown pass to Christian Watson and their fans in Chicago were loving it.

Rodgers and Watson trolled Bears fans with their celebrations as well.

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Kelce shows up as Doug Whitmore

After seeing a tweet comparing his look during a recent podcast recording to Doug Whitmore, the character from "50 First Dates," Eagles center Jason Kelce posted on Twitter asking where he could get Doug's signature crop top from the film. Despite soon posting "I regret this tweet already" after seeing the initial responses, Kelce made good on his word and showed up to Lincoln Financial Field Sunday in the full Doug Whitmore costume.

Brown hugs former Titans teammates…

A.J. Brown is having a breakout first season with the Eagles after forcing an offseason trade from the Titans, where he played his first three seasons. Brown has since not spoken too fondly of his time in Tennessee and even trolled his old team's struggles at receiver earlier this season. Still, it appeared to be all love between Brown and some former teammates before Philadelphia's matchup the on Sunday.

… but this game is "personal"

Brown's former Titans teammate Will Compton believes that this game is personal for both sides after how things ended between Brown and the Titans in the offseason.

Sure enough, Brown had an interesting goal-post-whipping celebration after catching a first-quarter touchdown — and a message for Titans defensive backs.

A.J. Brown is FIRED up

Brown added a second touchdown in the third quarter with a stellar contested catch and then made it clear how motivated he was to face his former team.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

By order of the Peaky Blinders, #HTTC!

Taylor Heinicke entered the Commanders' big divisional matchup against the Giants doing his best impression of a character from the hit British TV show "Peaky Blinders," looking like he'd fit right in with the early-20th-century attire.

Heinicke later showed off some elusiveness that would have made Tommy Shelby proud, with a nice sidearm touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin to put Washington up 10-0 early.

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

Lil' Kirk!

It's one thing to wear Kirk Cousins' jersey to a Vikings game. It's something else entirely to replicate his iconic shirtless chains outfit like this kid did.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

A present for coach!

Christmas came early for Texans safeties coach Joe Danna, who was presented with the ball after Jalen Pitre intercepted former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Cookie Monster sighting in Detroit?!?

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Steeler Nation showed up in Atlanta!

