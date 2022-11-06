National Football League NFL Week 9: Top trending, viral moments from Chiefs-Titans, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off on the first Sunday after the league's trade deadline as several players debuted with new teams. But one team, in particular, struggled after notably not making a trade near the deadline — causing one of the Packers' most famous fans to publicly call out Aaron Rodgers.

Let's jump into all of today's trending moments.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Frustration from Kelce, joy from the Titans

After Travis Kelce dropped a pass that ended up in a Titans interception, the star Chiefs tight end was frustrated heading back to the sideline.

A few plays later, several players on the Titans' sideline celebrated running back Hassan Haskins' special teams tackle.

Titans up at the half, FOX analysts react

With Ryan Tannehill inactive for the second straight week, the Titans turned back to rookie Malik Willis to start at quarterback. Willis – with some help from superstar running back Derrick Henry – had the Titans up to a surprising 14-9 lead over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

FOX Sports analysts Shannon Sharpe, Geoff Schwartz, Jason McIntyre and David Helman reacted to the Titans' impressive start, as did FOX Sports AFC South reporter Ben Arthur.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Geno and Pete share a moment

All smiles in Seattle as a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Geno Smith gave the Seahawks a late 24-14 lead. Smith embraced head coach Pete Carroll afterward.

Kyler not happy at D-Hop

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins connected for an early touchdown, but the Cardinals' quarterback was seen shouting at his star wide receiver after Seattle stopped Arizona on a later drive.

The exchange comes after a report by NFL Network that the Cardinals surprisingly engaged in trade discussions involving Hopkins before the midseason trade deadline.

Cardinals fans do not appear thrilled.

The Seahawks won 31-21 for a season sweep of the Cardinals.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady pulls out a miraculous win, Colin and Skip react

A matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions looked like anything but for most of the game, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers authored a miraculous last-minute comeback over the Rams to pull out a 16-13 win.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless reacted to Brady's heroics.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Lil Wayne sounds off on Rodgers

The Lions entered their Week 9 game against the division-rival Packers with the worst scoring defense in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, entered the game with an 18-6 career record against the Lions. Yet Rodgers threw three interceptions as the Lions held the Packers scoreless until the middle of the third quarter and eventually upset their NFC north foes 15-9.

The Packers' stunning loss dropped them to 3-6 on the season. Packers fans are not happy with their team or its superstar quarterback, including rapper Lil Wayne.

FOX Sports analyst and Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe were similarly blunt in his assessment of Rodgers after the loss.

Rodgers getting frustrated… against Detroit?!?

Both Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur were dumbfounded after Rodgers' first interception.

Then, after throwing another interception to star Lions rookie pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, cameras spotted Rodgers looking visibly frustrated on the phone to the coach's booth.

Rodgers again showed frustration after throwing another interception in the third quarter.

Relatable Dan Campbell

After his team pulled off the shocking upset, Lions head coach Dan Campbell kept it real.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Sauce angel!

Jets star rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner — who not only intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen but also had the game-sealing pass breakup on a fourth-down Allen heave — celebrated by pretending to make a snow angel.

Jets troll Bills' stadium renderings

A small detail in the Bills' recently released stadium renderings – a scoreboard showing Buffalo with a 24-3 lead over the Jets – went unnoticed by many, but not the Jets, who used it to troll the Bills after their win Sunday.

Cowherd, Schwartz rip Bills

The Jets' defense was on full display in their win over the Bills Sunday, but that did not stop FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd and Geoff Schwartz from criticizing the Buffalo's poor performance.

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals

Cincy celebrates Mixon's performance

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a historic day, scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns in Cincinnati's rout of the Panthers. And Mixon and his teammates were ready to celebrate his scores in style, including with a Lambeau Field-style leap, a Rob Gronkowski-esque spike from center Ted Karras, a dance with wide receiver Tee Higgins and an amazing callback to Remember The Titans:

This guy is probably loving what he's seeing:

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Kirk Cousins likes that!

The Vikings survived an upset bid at the Commanders, and as former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins walked off the field, he was greeted by a group of Vikings fans chanting his now-signature phrase.

The Vikings also had a unique bowling-themed celebration earlier in the game, and safety Josh Metellus teased that the team has more where that came from.

The Vikings also had some fun in the locker room after the win

Of course, there was only one way for Cousins to break the postgame huddle after a win in his return to Washington…

… and then celebrate on the plane ride with his teammates:

Taylor "Him"icke?

The Commanders entered their home game against the one-loss Vikings as underdogs but took an early lead – though not without some controversy. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with receiver Curtis Samuel on a deep touchdown pass but got some help when Vikings defensive back Camryn Bynum ran into a referee. The result stood, as referees are considered part of the field by the NFL rulebook, but social media was buzzing about the play.

Nonetheless, Commanders fans are still thrilled with Heinicke's performance in place of the injured Carson Wentz:

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

"Stop it!"

Justin Fields' heroics kept the Bears in a close one with the high-powered Dolphins offense all game. Miami's defense, including new star addition Bradley Chubb, had issues bringing him down all afternoon.

Though Mike McDaniel's offense, helmed by Tua Tagovailoa, helped Miami keep pace, McDaniel apparently resorted to begging for mercy when it comes to stopping Fields.

But a drop from Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on 4th down allowed the Dolphins to escape Chicago with a 35-32 win.

Tua gets his flowers

Tagovailoa finished with 21 passes on 30 attempts with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the win over the Bears, continuing a breakout NFL season for the former Alabama star. Sharpe and his FOX Sports colleague Emmanuel Acho gave the Dolphins quarterback props – and maintained that Tagovailoa should be getting even more recognition.

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Dicker the hero!

Cameron Dicker, signed to the Chargers' practice squad Thursday, nailed a last-second field goal in a 20-17 win over the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday and was carried off the field by his new teammates.

Dicker has had a crazy journey this year, as outlined by Acho:

