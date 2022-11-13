National Football League NFL Week 10: Top trending, viral moments from Vikings-Bills, more 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked with an international infusion as the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in Germany while our own FOX NFL Sunday crew broadcast from Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Back on the home front, however, one early game had to deal with an aggressive advance — of pigeons.

Let's take a look at all of today's trending moments.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

McCarthy comes back to Green Bay, honors Lombardi

The Cowboys-Packers matchup, America’s Game of the Week on FOX, marks Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip to Lambeau Field since he was fired by the Packers in 2018. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with Green Bay, paid tribute to legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi before the game.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Ramsey honors Takeoff

Before his 100th career NFL game — and first after the public funeral of rapper Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff — star Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey honored the late Migos member with cleats bearing Takeoff's image.

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Diggs greets old friends

It was all smiles and warm embraces between star Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and members of the Vikings before Diggs prepared to face his old team:

A family affair!

The Vikings' trip to Buffalo featured the first NFL matchup between star Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and his brother, Bills rookie running back James Cook.

Related: James and Dalvin's special connection, and behind the scenes of their workouts together

Justin with the soccer-style fakeout

Justin Jefferson got the Vikings on the board first with a touchdown catch, but added a new element to his signature dance by faking a leg cramp.

It may have scared Vikings fans and those who have the star wideout on their fantasy team, but it turns out Jefferson may have been mimicking a USMNT celebration in advance of the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off one week from Sunday on FOX:

It's COLD

November in Buffalo means one thing:

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers

For the birds!

Legendary Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house to watch his old squad take on the Saints. Also in attendance was… a big flock of pigeons?

Staying warm

Temperatures hovered in the 40s in Pittsburgh, but these fans at Acrisure Stadium were able to stay warm:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks in Munich

What a crowd!

The first NFL game in Germany appeared to be a roaring success — literally. A packed crowd cheered and even serenaded the Bucs and Seahawks both during and after Tampa Bay's 21-16 win over Seattle.

Several Bucs players expressed awe at the atmosphere, including quarterback Tom Brady and receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

Meanwhile, both the Bucs' Vita Vea and the Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf made sure to give those fans some memories of their own.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more