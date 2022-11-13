National Football League
'Game of the Year': Social media reacts to wild Vikings-Bills ending
40 mins ago

Game of the year? Or game of the century?

The Minnesota Vikings prevailed 33-30 over the Buffalo Bills with a wild finish Sunday in a game featuring just about everything from stunning turnovers to clutch defensive stops to a signature performance from Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson — and some dumbfounding decisions from Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Justin Jefferson, superstar

Jefferson finished with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown, and several of those catches were eye-popping highlights — not just for the athleticism Jefferson showed but also his ability to make the crucial plays late in the game. Twitter was in awe of Jefferson's performance after the game.

One catch in particular, a one-handed, contested grab by Jefferson, had everyone talking. That includes a certain expert on incredible one-handed catches: Odell Beckham Jr.

Cousins and the Vikings are for real

After underperforming expectations throughout Kirk Cousins' first several years in Minnesota, the Vikings are now 8-1 so far in 2022. Both the team and its veteran quarterback are getting some well-earned respect after cornerback Patrick Peterson's game-sealing interception of Josh Allen in overtime.

What happened to Josh Allen?

The Bills held a 17-point lead in the second half and Allen seemed completely in control. But Allen was responsible for both costly Bills turnovers in the fourth quarter and then the game-ending interception in overtime. FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Nick Wright were quick to remind fans that they have always had doubts about the Bills' superstar quarterback.

One of the best games ever?

Games with as many signature moments as this one do not come around often, and the thrilling ending to Vikings-Bills was appreciated as such on Twitter as it unfolded.

Kirk Celebrations!

No word yet on how many chains Kirk Cousins will be wearing on the flight back to Minnesota, but Cousins did celebrate with several Vikings fans who made the trip out to Buffalo.

They like that.

