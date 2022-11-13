National Football League
FOX NFL Sunday spends Veterans Day weekend at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar
FOX NFL Sunday commemorated Veterans Day with a special trip to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, featuring a live audience of men and women from the United States Air Force. The broadcast also honored the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, featuring appearances from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. and several other special guests. 

Here are some top moments from a show dedicated to those who serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Hangman, do you copy?

Actor Glenn Powell from Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion stopped by for the show's opening kickoff. Powell portrays fighter pilots in both films.

Arrival

The FOX NFL Hall of Fame crew was joined by members of the U.S. Air Force upon arrival in Qatar, and a few airmen and airwomen provided tours of the base.

Chad Hennings' amazing journey

Air Force Academy graduate Chad Hennings tells his story of dreaming to play in the NFL, being drafted in the 11th round and then eventually winning three Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys.

Gregg Berhalter gets us ready for the World Cup

The 2022 World Cup takes place in Qatar starting Nov. 20 only on FOX, and the United States Men's National Team has arrived for the tournament. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter joined FOX NFL Sunday to talk about how the team looks. He and FOX Soccer analyst Alexi Lalas also compared NFL players to World Cup stars.

The USMNT's first game in World Cup pool play takes place against Wales at 2 p.m. ET Monday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

