National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Eagles hold top spot; 49ers, Ravens climb; Lions tumble Updated Nov. 27, 2023 10:32 a.m. ET

Eight NFL teams have at least eight wins through Week 12, which is tied for the most since 2002. But there are a few squads that stand out above all the rest, and two of them demonstrated why on Sunday.

The Chiefs spotted the Raiders a 14-point first-half lead and then outscored Las Vegas 31-3 the rest of the way. The Eagles pulled off an even more impressive comeback, overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the desperate Buffalo Bills 37-34 in the Philadelphia rain. The highlight was a 59-yard field goal by Jake Elliott to tie the score at 31 with 20 seconds left in regulation. The Eagles then won it in overtime.

So Philly keeps the top spot, but the 49ers' rout of the Seahawks on Thanksgiving pushes San Francisco up the list. The steady Ravens also climb while the Lions fall after a couple of shaky performances. And there are two new teams entering the list, one for the first time this season.

Here is my NFL top 10 for Week 12.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 10-1; Last Week: 1

Credit Nick Siranni's crew for finding a variety of ways to win. The Eagles have not put together a complete game, but they have played well enough to knock off a string of heavyweights that makes it hard to dispute the team's hold on the No. 1 spot. Whether it is Jalen Hurts making magical improvisational plays or relying on a playmaking defense that comes up with splashing plays at critical moments, the Eagles have the requisite ingredients to evolve into a championship squad.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 8-3; Last Week: 4

The Thanksgiving Day dismantling of the Seattle Seahawks marks the 49ers' third straight win after a midseason slump that led to questions and concerns about their defense and QB1. After getting back to basics during their bye week, the 49ers look like the best team in football, with a disruptive defense and explosive offense overwhelming their opponents. The defense, in particular, looks like a destructive force with newcomer Chase Young teaming with Nick Bosa to give the 49ers an unstoppable 1-2 punch on the edges.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 8-3; Last Week: 2

It has not been pretty for Patrick Mahomes & Co., but the passing game finally got on track against the Raiders, with seven different receivers combining for 27 catches, 298 receiving yards and two scores. The balanced distribution from the much-maligned group could help Andy Reid craft plans that enable the Chiefs' aerial attack to flourish without a true WR1 on the field. If the pass-catchers can become more consistent and reliable on the perimeter, Mahomes will find a way to make enough plays to win a series of big games down the stretch.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 9-3; Last Week: 6

With an MVP-caliber quarterback and a stingy defense, the Ravens have the pieces to make a deep postseason run. As Lamar Jackson continues to evolve as a dual-threat playmaker with an improving game from the pocket, the Ravens can move the ball up and down the field on the ground or through the air. Given Zay Flowers' emergence as a WR1 — with Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and others filling in key roles around him — the Ravens' aerial attack could help them become a more dangerous team to defend down the stretch.

5. Miami Dolphins

Record: 8-3; Last Week: 5

Mike McDaniel's offense headlines the show, but the Dolphins defense could spark a deep postseason run that results in a parade around South Beach. Jalen Ramsey's return to the lineup has helped the secondary suffocate pass-catchers on the perimeter. With Jevon Holland also flashing pick-six skills on Hail Mary heaves, Miami's defense can overcome a few hiccups from an offense recently losing its rhythm.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 8-3; Last Week: 7

Trevor Lawrence is starting to find his rhythm as the point guard of the Jaguars' fast break-like offense. With the third-year pro posting back-to-back games with at least three total touchdowns while exploiting the favorable matchups opposite Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Zay Jones, Jacksonville's star-studded offense finally looks like the big-play machine the football world expected to see this fall.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 8-3; Last Week: 8

Despite feasting on a bunch of cupcakes on their way to an 8-3 record, the Cowboys are rounding into form as a potential contender in the NFC. Dak Prescott has caught fire, directing an explosive offense that puts opponents in a bind trying to defend a group of dynamic pass-catchers, led by CeeDee Lamb and finally Brandin Cooks. As the defense continues to set the offense up for prime scoring opportunities with turnovers and splash plays, the Cowboys are thriving by utilizing a complementary football approach — one that could produce big wins in the postseason.

8. Detroit Lions

Record: 8-3; Last Week: 3

Do the Lions have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the heavyweights in the NFC? That is the million-dollar question floating around the league after Dan Campbell's squad dropped a Thanksgiving Day game against the division-rival Packers. The Jared Goff-led offense can strike with explosive haymakers to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Willams or by peppering the defense with jabs behind the hard-hitting runs of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Though the unit has recently lost some of its rhythm, the Lions' offensive potential should allow them to bounce back quickly from a disappointing performance.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-4; Last Week: NR

No team stands taller amid a storm than the Steelers. Despite the firing of their offensive coordinator or the fallout from internal squabbling among players, the Steelers find a way to put their differences aside on game day to scratch out wins. With a new set of coaches calling plays, the Steelers rolled up 400 yards of offense against Cincinnati and reestablished their offensive identity with each of the primary playmakers (Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth) heavily involved in the action. If the offense can give Pittsburgh's stingy defense a little support, Mike Tomlin's squad is undoubtedly the team no one wants to face in the tournament.

10. Denver Broncos

Record: 6-5; Last Week: NR

After being the butt of all jokes during the first half of the season, the Broncos have quietly emerged as a playoff contender behind Russell Wilson's renaissance as a playmaker and an impressive defensive turnaround orchestrated by DC Vance Joseph. The improbable reversals have resulted in five straight wins and have renewed the confidence of a talented squad. As Sean Payton tweaks and tinkers with the Broncos' winning formula to produce more consistency on each side of the ball, the football world is starting to pay attention to the dark-horse contender chalking up wins in the Mile-High City.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

