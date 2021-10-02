National Football League NFL odds Week 4: Turn $10 into $10,000 with this one parlay bet 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Who's ready to try to turn $10 into $10,000 with one massive parlay in NFL Week 4?

Each week, we'll take a look at FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre's picks for the weekly Super 6 NFL contest , plus a few more games our gambling talent have made picks on, and combine it all into a $10 parlay that could help you score big in our "$10 to $10,000" bet of the week.

In Week 4, we're going big once again with an 11-game bet that would win you more than $13,000 at FOX Bet ! The best part? If you make this bet at FOX Bet, they'll add a 20% parlay bonus if we manage to hit big.

Here are the Week 4 "$10 to $10,000" picks, with game-by-game analysis below.

For more, check out the full NFL Odds Week 4 and the all-new " NFL Odds " section on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Bet $10 to win $13,057.04 total on an 11-game parlay at FOX Bet

Washington -1.5

Bears -3

Cowboys -4

Dolphins -2.5

Vikings +1.5

Giants +7

Chiefs -6.5

Rams -4.5

Seahawks +2.5

Ravens -1

Buccaneers -7

ANALYSIS

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Colin Cowherd: "Washington lost to the Chargers; Los Angeles is pretty good. They got beat soundly by the Bills, who are a top-five team in the NFL. And then, they beat the Giants. We don't think they are a great team, but I'd take Washington here if I had to simply because it's a step down in competition.

"Atlanta has been outplayed in every game I've watched, including against New York. So I would take Washington here."

PICK: Washington (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Colin Cowherd: "I wonder where the Lions are emotionally after that devastating loss at home to the Ravens. That's a tough loss. One of my rules is I hate betting bad teams and crossing my fingers, so I can't side with Detroit here.

"If Nick Foles starts, I'd even take the Bears up to -3.5. I think he is the best backup in the league if you look at his history in playoff games as a non-franchise starter."

PICK: Bears (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Colin Cowherd: "I think I'd take Dallas here. Because without Christian McCaffrey, you are really going to rely on Sam Darnold. Darnold has been playing to his strengths the first three weeks, which is playing with a lead, and they are not dependent on him. He's playing off of play-action.

"Well, if you don't have McCaffrey, that changes. You are throwing on throwing situations, and Dallas can generate a pass rush. Remember, Dallas was able to get excellent pressure against Justin Herbert against a pretty solid OL for the Chargers. This is a bad Carolina offensive line."

Pick: Cowboys (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Colin Cowherd: " Jacoby Brissett is better than Tua [Tagovailoa] . Brissett, last week as the starter , was the most yards the Dolphins have had all year. The most first downs, the most points. They’re gonna win this game.

"Carson Wentz, his last seven starts, he’s 0-7. The Colts are struggling everywhere: health, accuracy, stopping the run. I think the Dolphins beat them at home 27-23."

PICK: Dolphins (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Colin Cowherd: "The Vikings should be 3-0. They beat the Seahawks , they should’ve beat the Cardinals , and they went to overtime with the Bengals . They’re an underdog at home getting 2.5 [points] against Cleveland. This is not an indictment on Cleveland, but they’re injured. … And their defense isn’t right yet.

"Here’s the other thing. When you look at the Vikings – I know everybody likes to roll their eyes at Kirk Cousins , [but] when’s the last bad game Kirk Cousins has had? He’s had 17 consecutive games with a 90-plus passer rating."

PICK: Vikings (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Jason McIntyre: "This Saints team is overrated and starts a QB who hasn't thrown for 150 yards in a game yet this season. New Orleans is 2-0 as an underdog; 0-1 as a favorite. The spread is a large number for Jameis Winston to cover, coming off an impressive road win.

"Call me crazy, but give me the Giants here showing up on the road. For some reason, QB Daniel Jones is a covering machine on the road (10-4 against the spread)."

PICK: Giants (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Jason McIntyre: "This could be my biggest bet in the early part of the season. Look at who the Chiefs have faced: The Cleveland Browns to start the season. The Baltimore Ravens, another Super Bowl favorite. And last week, that loss to the Chargers.

"Those are three great teams. What were the Eagles in the preseason? Not a team anyone wanted to bet on. A low season win-total team.

"I think this is a smash spot for the Chiefs coming off of a loss at home."

PICK: Chiefs (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Geoff Schwartz: "I get a chance to fade an awful coach who's getting public support? Sign me up.

"Kliff Kingsbury's shortcomings will be exploited this weekend against a well-coached team like the Rams. Sean McVay is an elite coach and has won all eight matchups against the Cardinals, while covering seven of the eight.

"This Los Angeles team looks completely reenergized with Matt Stafford leading the charge on offense. There's a vibe on a team that trusts their quarterback always to have their back. Those teams play looser, faster and more aggressively all over the field — which is exactly how the Rams are playing."

PICK: Rams (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Geoff Schwartz: "This game is a matchup of two evenly matched teams, but I'm siding with the Seahawks for two reasons: desperation and numbers.

"Let's start with the desperate team. Seattle is 1-2 and in need of a win in the worst way. The Seahawks were up 30-16 at home in the fourth quarter against the Titans , only to lose in overtime. Last weekend, they lost to Minnesota in a game that wasn't close in the second half.

"Now, the numbers. Russell Wilson has started 147 games and has yet to lose three games in a row. Ever. Russ is also 20-11-2 against the spread (ATS) as a road dog and 65% ATS after a loss. Conversely, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan is only 8-19-1 ATS as a favorite. So I have the numbers on my side and a team that's in dire need of a win."

PICK: Seahawks (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Sam Panayotovich: "Finally, Denver gets a team with a pulse.

"After opening the season against the Giants , Jaguars and Jets — who are a combined 0-9 — the Broncos will face their toughest test to date in former league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

"Also, injuries are starting to take a toll on Denver, with Jerry Jeudy , KJ Hamler , Josey Jewell and Ronald Darby all getting hurt over the last few weeks and Bradley Chubb still on injured reserve.

"I’ll go against this overvalued Broncos squad with no hesitation."

Pick: Ravens (-1 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1 point

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Colin Cowherd: "Tom Brady is lethal coming off of a loss, and we have to come to terms with this: Bill Belichick at home against even average teams can't win games. Why? He doesn't have the QB play.

"This line is a ‘respect to Bill Belichick’ line. It feels like an 8- to 9-point line to me in reality. New England can only win one way – that is low scoring, 20-17. But you are not going to hold this Bucs offense to 17 points, and the Patriots are not built to exploit the injuries the Bucs have. They have no over-the-top component.

"This feels like a blowout to me. Let's not overthink the room here."

PICK: Buccaneers (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points)

Once again, that parlay is …

Bet $10 to win $13,057.04 total on an 11-game parlay at FOX Bet

Washington -1.5

Bears -3

Cowboys -4

Dolphins -2.5

Chiefs -6.5

Ravens -1

Buccaneers -7

Vikings +1.5

Giants +7

Rams -4.5

Seahawks +2.5

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the "Stack The Cash" college football promotion and, of course, the weekly NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.