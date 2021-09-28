National Football League NFL Week 4 odds: Lines, picks, point spreads for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season is officially in the books. You know what that means: It's time to place your bets on Week 4!

Here are the opening NFL Week 4 odds, point spreads, moneylines and total scoring over/unders for every game (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Jaguars +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Washington -1.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Washington -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Falcons +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Washington lost to the Chargers; Los Angeles is pretty good. They got beat soundly by the Bills, who are a top 5 team in the NFL. And then, they beat the Giants. We don't think they are a great team, but I'd take Washington here if I had to simply because it's a step down in competition.

"At least with Washington, you are getting these coaches in their second year of the system. You have to be honest about Atlanta – they were getting beat by the Giants the entire game. Atlanta has new coordinators and a new system. Matt Ryan is a quarterback who needs about a year in a system to really flourish.

"I think getting hammered by Buffalo is no great shame for Washington. Outside of the Rams and Bucs, are we sure that Buffalo isn't the third-best team in the league?

"Atlanta has been outplayed in every game I've watched, including against New York. So, I would take Washington here."

PICK: Washington (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -16.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Bills -1200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.83 total); Texans +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Bears -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.50 total); Lions +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I wonder where the Lions are emotionally after that devastating loss at home to the Ravens. That's a tough loss. One of my rules is I hate betting bad teams and crossing my fingers, so I can't side with Detroit here.

"If Nick Foles starts, I'd even take the Bears up to -3.5. I think he is the best backup in the league if you look at his history in playoff games as a non-franchise starter."

PICK: Bears (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Panthers +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I think I'd take Dallas here. Because without Chris McCaffrey, you are really going to rely on Sam Darnold. Darnold has been playing to his strengths the first three weeks, which is playing with a lead and they are not dependant on him. He's playing off of play-action.

"Well, if you don't have McCaffrey, that changes. You are throwing on throwing situations, and Dallas can generate a pass rush. Remember, Dallas was able to get excellent pressure against Justin Herbert against a pretty solid OL for the Chargers. This is a bad Carolina offensive line."

Pick: Cowboys (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Colts +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2 (Browns favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Browns -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); Vikings +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -8 (Saints favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Saints -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Giants +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would take the Giants +8. They have led in all three games, and Daniel Jones has not had as many turnovers.

"This is a team that has had too many penalties, and those are things you can correct. And there's absolute urgency in the building. If you are going to lose to New Orleans, you better lose close, and you better have fight. So, this is one of the better numbers for me of the week.

"You are going to get a really focused Giants team."

PICK: Giants (+8 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 8 points (or win outright)

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -8 (Saints favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Titans -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Jets +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -7.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Eagles +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "This could be my biggest bet in the early part of the season. Look at who the Chiefs have faced: The Cleveland Browns to start the season. The Baltimore Ravens, another Super Bowl favorite. And last week, that loss to the Chargers.

"Those are three great teams. What were the Eagles in the preseason? Not a team anyone wanted to bet on. A low season win-total team.

"I think this is a smash spot for the Chiefs coming off of a loss at home."

PICK: Chiefs (-7.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7.5 points

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -6 (Rams favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Cardinals +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Seahawks +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Ravens +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "Finally, Denver gets a team with a pulse.

"After opening the season against the Giants , Jaguars , and Jets – who are a combined 0-9 – the Broncos will face their toughest test to date in former league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

"Also, injuries are starting to take a toll on Denver with Jerry Jeudy , KJ Hamler , Josey Jewell , and Ronald Darby all getting hurt over the last few weeks, and Bradley Chubb still on injured reserve.

"I’ll go against this overvalued Broncos squad with no hesitation."

PICK: Ravens (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Packers -7 (Packers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Packers -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Steelers +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Patriots +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Tom Brady is off a loss and that Tampa defense got burnt. So that defense is going to be tight this week. There's going to be yelling and screaming from Todd Bowles. And, you can't run the ball on Tampa with Vita Vea in the middle. So you are going to ask Mac Jones to throw it at least 38 to 42 times. I do not like the spot at all for the Patriots.

"We have to come to terms with this. Bill Belichick at home against even average teams can't win games. Why? He doesn't have the QB play.

"This line is a ‘respect to Bill Belichick’ line. It feels like an 8- to 9-point line to me in reality. New England can only win one way – that is low scoring, 20-17. But you are not going to hold this Bucs offense to 17 points, and the Patriots are not built to exploit the injuries the Bucs have. They have no over-the-top component.

"This feels like a blowout to me. Let's not overthink the room here."

PICK: Buccaneers (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Raiders +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

