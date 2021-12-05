National Football League NFL odds Week 14: Picks, lines for every game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A battle between two favorites to reach the Super Bowl (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills) highlights the Week 14 schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 14 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Teams with byes for Week 14: Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles

UPCOMING GAMES

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX/NFLN)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Steelers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line not available

Moneyline: Line not available

Total scoring over/under: Line not available

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -2.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Falcons +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -7.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Texans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Browns -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Ravens +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBSX)

Point spread: Line unavailable

Moneyline: Line unavailable

Total scoring over/under: Line unavailable

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Raiders +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Saints @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Saints-6 (Saints favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Saints -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Jets +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -8.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Lions +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Chargers -10.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Giants +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -1 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); 49ers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line unavailable

Moneyline: Line unavailable

Total scoring over/under: Line unavailable

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Packers -13 (Packers favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Bears +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Rams +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the weekly College Football Saturday contest and, of course, the new "Stack the Cash" Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.