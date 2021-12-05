NFL odds Week 14: Picks, lines for every game
A battle between two favorites to reach the Super Bowl (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills) highlights the Week 14 schedule.
Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 14 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
Teams with byes for Week 14: Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles
UPCOMING GAMES
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX/NFLN)
Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Steelers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Line not available
Moneyline: Line not available
Total scoring over/under: Line not available
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Panthers -2.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Falcons +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Seattle Seahawks @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Seahawks -7.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Texans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Browns -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Ravens +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBSX)
Point spread: Line unavailable
Moneyline: Line unavailable
Total scoring over/under: Line unavailable
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -9 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Raiders +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
New Orleans Saints @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Saints-6 (Saints favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Saints -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Jets +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Broncos -8.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Lions +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
New York Giants @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Chargers -10.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Giants +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
San Francisco 49ers @ Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Bengals -1 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); 49ers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Line unavailable
Moneyline: Line unavailable
Total scoring over/under: Line unavailable
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)
Point spread: Packers -13 (Packers favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Packers -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Bears +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)
Point spread: Cardinals -2.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Rams +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined
