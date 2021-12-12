National Football League NFL odds Week 15: Opening lines for every game 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're getting close to the postseason as the NFL schedule begins its slate of Saturday games this week.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 15 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

UPCOMING GAMES

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Chargers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Browns -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Raiders +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Patriots -1 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Colts +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Panthers +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -12 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Lions +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -10 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Giants +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Football Team @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Eagles -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); WFT +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -7 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Jets +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2 (Titans favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Titans -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Steelers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -3.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Texans +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Broncos +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Falcons +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -7 (Rams favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Rams -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Seahawks +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Green Bay Packers @ Baltimore Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -2.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Packers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Ravens +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -11.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Saints +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

