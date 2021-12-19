NFL odds Week 16: Opening lines, more
Some key games with playoff implications, especially in the AFC, highlight this week's NFL schedule.
Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 16 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
UPCOMING GAMES
San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFLN)
Point spread: 49ers -1.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Titans +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX/NFLN)
Point spread: Packers -7 (Packers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Packers -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Browns +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFLN)
Point spread: Cardinals -3.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Colts +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined
Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Falcons -6.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Lions +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Ravens +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Los Angeles Rams @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Rams-175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Vikings +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Patriots -2 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Bills +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Jets -0.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Jets -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Jaguars -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Eagles -9 (Eagles favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Giants +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Buccaneers -11 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Panthers +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -10.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Texans +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Seahawks -7 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Bears +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Steelers +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Raiders +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)
Point spread: Line not yet available
Moneyline: Line not yet available
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet available
Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)
Point spread: Line not yet available
Moneyline: Line not yet available
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet available
