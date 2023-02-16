National Football League Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas expected to break sports betting handle record 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl LVII was a smashing success in Arizona, as the NFL’s pre-eminent event was held in a state with legal, regulated sports betting for the first time. BetMGM, which operates a sportsbook/sports bar on the grounds of State Farm Stadium, reported a very successful weekend of activity, as did several other sportsbooks with Arizona operations.

One note to keep in mind, sports betting has only been legal in Arizona since September 2021, less than 18 months ago. So the industry is in its infancy there.

That’s not the case for the site of Super Bowl LVIII. The Big Game comes to Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024, and by all accounts, it’s expected to be a massive record-breaking success.

Let's take a look at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas from a betting perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mindset to Bet

Las Vegas – and, more broadly, the state of Nevada – has been in the sports betting game for several decades. In fact, until the Supreme Court’s May 2018 overturning of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, Nevada was the only state that could offer single-game sports wagering.

Less than five years later, 33 jurisdictions across the U.S. have legal sports betting in place. But make no mistake, when it comes to big events, Vegas is still king.

Look no further than Super Bowl LVII numbers: Nevada (primarily Las Vegas) took in $153.2 million in bets tied to the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game; New York, with its massive population advantage and frenetic sports fans, lagged well back at $123.8 million in Super Bowl wagers.

Vegas’ sports betting reputation precedes itself, which is sure to be a boon next year.

"People come to Vegas with a mindset to bet, so I expect Super Bowl LVIII to be off the charts with betting activity," BetMGM vice president of trading Jason Scott said. "I have zero doubt more bets will be written than any previous Super Bowl, by a significant margin."

One reason for that is the bucket-list experience that only Las Vegas sportsbooks can provide for events such as the Super Bowl. Doug Castaneda, sportsbook director at Wynn Las Vegas, expects to amplify that experience next February.

"There shouldn’t be a day that goes by between now and Feb. 11 without some thought and preparation going into how to facilitate a betting menu and guest experience which will create a record Big Game handle in Nevada," Castaneda said.

Super-Sized Action

Mobile sports betting is rightly all the rage, utilized by the vast majority of customers nationwide. That’s becoming more and more true in Las Vegas, as well. Still, the in-person Vegas sportsbook experience is always in demand for any Super Bowl, and that demand will likely peak for Super Bowl LVIII.

And with peak demand comes peak betting. Nevada’s state record for Super Bowl handle – to clarify: handle is the total amount bet on an event – came from the 2021-22 Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals game, at $179.8 million. Scott is all but certain that record will get obliterated next season.

"It will be over $200 million for certain," he said. "We saw the growth in Arizona this year due to the visitors. The high-end casino customers will be in Vegas, and handle will fly over $200 million."

Indeed, the high-roller types will likely be firing six- and seven-figure bets like they’re pocket change. But it’s the masses descending on Vegas who will really make the difference, seeking that bucket-list experience.

Castaneda’s shop on the Vegas Strip isn’t the largest, but it’s arguably the most opulent. Circa Sports’ massive sportsbook inside the downtown Circa Las Vegas opened in October 2021. Circa’s multilevel book is the largest, and it is stunning. The SuperBook at Westgate, which preceded Circa as the largest sportsbook, is still a prime Super Bowl spot.

Scott’s BetMGM sportsbooks up and down the Vegas Strip cater to a broad variety of customers. Ditto for Caesars Sports, and there are countless other great options around town for Big Game betting and viewing.

The Vegas Super Bowl will be like none before, and oddsmakers are ready for it.

"The decades-long momentum our industry has built in Nevada as the unofficial Big Game destination will now lead to a resounding uptick in wagering participation," Castaneda said. "It should surely exceed all previously established records."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Super Bowl coverage:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more