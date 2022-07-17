National Football League NFL odds: Every team's 2022 Super Bowl odds, from worst to best bets 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Last year, we ranked every NFL team’s Super Bowl odds from 1-32, and the results were extremely encouraging.

The Rams were ranked fourth, and they ended up winning the Super Bowl. The 49ers were first, and they reached the NFC title game. The fifth-ranked Chiefs also got to their conference game.

The biggest whiff, though, ended up being the Bengals. Yes, we said they would be an improved team, but that was the understatement of the season. Their Super Bowl odds before the season were +10000, and we ranked them 30th. A team that made it all the way to Big Game was almost at the bottom of our list. Ouch. But I'm all about transparency, though, so it's always important to look at the good and the bad.

Last note, it's important to remember that the number matters when looking at the list below, so take that into account when reading through these.

With a new season approaching, it's a new opportunity to hit the mark on team rankings. So let's run it back!

Here are every team's Super Bowl odds and my rankings for which team is going to win it all, from worst to best (odds via FOX Bet).

32. Houston Texans : +22500 (bet $10 to win $2,260 total)

Unofficially, you have a better chance of winning the lottery than the Texans have of winning the Super Bowl.

31. Atlanta Falcons: +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total)

A much better bet might be how many games Marcus Mariota starts. Since losing his job in the middle of 2019 in Tennessee, he hasn’t started an NFL game. Either way, the Falcons are not winning the Super Bowl.

30. Chicago Bears: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Justin Fields is easy to cheer for, but it’s very clear the Bears are rebooting the team. They’re not exactly punting on 2022, but the new general manager (Ryan Poles) and coach (Matt Eberflus) know the roster isn’t built to win now. If they sniff .500, it would be a minor miracle.

29. Seattle Seahawks: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

When your quarterback showdown is between Drew Lock and Geno Smith, you know you’re playing with an eye to the 2023 NFL Draft and perhaps the No. 1 pick. Even if you talk yourself into believing the Seahawks will be OK, you have to remember they play in a loaded NFC West and against the tough AFC West.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

They’re in terrific shape everywhere but quarterback, which matters the most. It’ll be interesting to see what Mike Tomlin does at QB if the season spirals out of control by the Steelers' bye week (Week 9). The schedule is also tough as five of their first eight opponents made the playoffs last year, and the Jets and Dolphins are expected to be much better squads.

27. Detroit Lions: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

I talked myself into the Lions two years ago and vowed to never do it again. But it’s tough not to love the offensive line and some emerging weapons. But there are just too many "ifs" around the defense and quarterback Jared Goff.

26. Washington Commanders: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

If you’re a Carson Wentz believer, you're probably the last one on earth. However, even with Wentz at quarterback, you might be able to see a playoff team in the Commanders if you squint really hard. Hell, in 2020, they made the playoffs with a 7-9 record and Taylor Heinicke at the helm! Washington's absolute best-case scenario is one in which they somehow win the division. But the team is still a long way away from winning it all.

25. Carolina Panthers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

I’ll be looking at the Panthers' odds to finish with a winning record and maybe to win the NFC South. A healthy Christian McCaffrey takes this offense from one of the worst in the NFL to league-average. But we still need to see what happens at quarterback. Can Baker Mayfield revive his career and lead this team to the playoffs?

24. Tennessee Titans: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

All Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill have done the past few years is proven me wrong in the regular season, but that streak has to end this year. With Henry coming off an injury, AJ Brown now in Philadelphia and Tannehill looking over his shoulder at rookie Malik Willis, I expect the Titans to crater around Thanksgiving weekend.

23. Cleveland Browns: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

The Browns could vault into the top seven if they’re able to land Jimmy Garoppolo to hold down the fort until the Deshaun Watson suspension is complete. Tough to put a true value on their odds with so much QB uncertainty right now. Of course, if Watson isn't suspended or only serves around four games, Cleveland would move up the list.

22. New York Jets: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Yes, optimism reigns, but that’s the only way to go when you’re 6-27 the past two seasons. There’s a world where the offense thrives – Zach Wilson makes the sophomore jump and the defense is radically improved. As a Jets fan, I do find it wild that bettors are wagering on Wilson to win MVP and the team to win the Super Bowl.

21. Miami Dolphins: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

The offensive pieces are in place, but the biggest question isn’t Tua Tagovailoa, it's new head coach Mike McDaniel. Can he structure the offense to play to Tua’s strengths, whatever those are? And will Tyreek Hill keep his cool if Tua struggles?

20. Las Vegas Raiders: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ridiculously stacked on offense, and the defense added Chandler Jones, so their baseline is the playoffs. The early schedule is unforgiving, and they close out with five tough opponents. Make or break year for Derek Carr, let's see if he can deliver.

19. New York Giants: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

If you want to be eternally optimistic, here's a scenario to imagine: Brian Daboll fixes Daniel Jones the way he fixed Josh Allen, the skill position players stay healthy, and the Giants steal the NFC East and sneak into the playoffs. You can read more here to see why I'm high on the Giants this year.

18. New England Patriots: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Everyone is excited for Mac Jones in year two, but I’d like to warn everyone to pump the brakes. The Patriots blew out a lot of bad teams last season and defeated just two playoff teams — Buffalo in the crazy wind game when Jones attempted three passes and the Titans, who were without Henry. You can never count out Bill Belichick, but I'm not as high on them as others are.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

I envision some regression from Cincy this season, but more importantly, its schedule is brutal. Bengals fans are probably shaking their heads anytime they look at the second half of their schedule. The tough opponents and loaded AFC will keep them from another trip to the Super Bowl.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Perhaps higher than you’d expect, but when you consider how much they spent in free agency and the change at head coach (Doug Pederson), there’s an argument that the Jags are angling for a wild-card spot if Trevor Lawrence plays at the level everyone expects.

15. San Francisco 49ers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Inserting quarterback Trey Lance, who threw 71 NFL passes as a rookie after sitting out his 2020 college season, is going to be risky. Especially after the 49ers were one dropped interception away from the Super Bowl. Feels like a boom or bust year in SF.

14. Dallas Cowboys: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Regression is coming unless you think they’ll lead the league in turnover margin again. Losing Amari Cooper on the outside will be felt more than the experts think. The team's fate lies with Dak Prescott. Will he deliver?

13. Arizona Cardinals: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

The schedule is rugged, DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension stings and Kyler Murray doesn’t have a playoff win yet. The Cards would need to catch some big breaks to win the title.

12. Los Angeles Rams: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

The defending Super Bowl champs had some changes on the offensive line and swapped WR Allen Robinson for Odell Beckham. They are still loaded, but there will be a mild Super Bowl hangover as only the Patriots have repeated in the past 20 years (2003, 2004).

11. New Orleans Saints: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Saints are also in the boom or bust category. But, given how good Jameis Winston looked early last season and the return of Michael Thomas from injury, they can shock some people. Last year, they were deficient at receiver. Now they feature Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. There’s a lot to like about this team as a sleeper in the NFC, but can new head coach Dennis Allen lead them to the Super Bowl?

10. Indianapolis Colts: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Given the weak AFC South, there’s a case the Colts snag the No. 1 seed with the first-round bye and home-field advantage. That would put them in the fast lane for a deep run.

9. Philadelphia Eagles: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Glass half full: They’ll ride the stout defense and ground game as far as it’ll take them. Glass half empty: They only made the playoffs because of a soft December schedule, and they’ll need Gardner Minshew’s arm to get to the Super Bowl if Jalen Hurts can't produce.

8. Tampa Bay Bucs: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Since the Bucs have a difficult schedule, it will be better to buy them after their slow start. This will be a very down year for the NFC, so look for Tom Brady & Co. to peak by December.

7. Kansas City Chiefs: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

The Chiefs are in the toughest division in football, they lost their game-breaking offensive weapon (Hill) and tight end Travis Kelce turns 33 in October. There’s not a lot of room for error. Patrick Mahomes will need to be great.

6. Denver Broncos: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

The Russell Wilson-led Broncos would be higher on this list if they didn't have to compete in the hardest division in the NFL and if there wasn't so much uncertainty around new coach Nathaniel Hackett.

5. Baltimore Ravens: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Before Lamar Jackson went down, the Ravens were the top seed in the AFC despite having injuries all over the roster. Simply put, if Lamar stays healthy, the Ravens have a chance to go all the way.

4. Los Angeles Chargers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

I have been irrationally high on the Chargers since they crushed free agency and the NFL Draft. It's quite a leap to go from 9-8 and missing the playoffs on the final play of the regular season to winning the Super Bowl. But remember how close the Bengals got to pulling that off last year. Justin Herbert is the real deal.

3. Buffalo Bills: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

The Bills are Super Bowl favorites at FOX Bet for a reason, with no discernible weakness on the roster. Yes, there is mild concern about losing offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — the coach who famously turned Allen into an MVP candidate. The only reason Buffalo isn't No. 1 on my list is that the AFC is deeper than the Mariana Trench.

2. Minnesota Vikings: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Call me crazy, but at +4000, Minnesota presents some great value. Offensive-minded coach Kevin O’Connell is an upgrade and the Vikings will outscore a lot of teams. Not sure the defense can get the needed stops in January, but this number is too good to pass up.

1. Green Bay Packers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Back-to-back devastating season-ending playoff losses as the favorite, plus trading away Davante Adams. That's enough to scare bettors from backing Aaron Rodgers this season. But good luck finding a better roster in the NFC, especially in the loaded secondary. This team has it all, from experience and a solid head coach to a great quarterback and balance on both sides of the football. Unless AR gets hurt, look for the Packers to get to the title game.



Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft.

