NFL odds: Tyreek Hill traded to Dolphins; latest AFC, Super Bowl odds

From Aaron Rodgers' massive new contract to Tom Brady emerging from retirement, unexpected twists in NFL free agency have kept fans and gamblers guessing.

In one of the most stunning turns, Tyreek Hill — six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl champion — was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

Per reports, Miami gave up five 2022 draft picks to Kansas City and gave Hill a huge, new multi-year extension.

Tyreek's explosive play at wideout helped lift his squad to a Lombardi Trophy during the 2019 season. In addition to his Pro Bowl nods, Hill is a three-time, first-team All-Pro. During the 2021 NFL season, Tyreek racked up nine touchdowns on 1,239 receiving yards and 111 catches.

With the impact Hill has had in the League since being drafted in the fifth round in 2016, it's no surprise that his trade from K.C. to South Beach also had an immediate impact on the odds.

At FOX Bet, the Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl lengthened from +850 to +900. The team's odds to win the AFC moved from +425 to +450, and their chances of taking the division shifted from +140 to +175. And now that the AFC West is more competitive with Russell Wilson being traded to Denver from Seattle and Davante Adams ditching Green Bay for Las Vegas, it's easy to understand why K.C.'s odds to win their division lengthened.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, saw all their odds shorten after beefing up their offense with Hill's addition.

Miami's odds to win it all moved from +4000 to +3300. To win the AFC, their odds shortened from +2200 to +1700. And if you're looking to wager South Beach to take the AFC East, you'll find that those odds shrank from +700 to +475.

In addition to watching Miami's and Kansas City's odds shift now that the Cheetah is on the move, bettors might want to watch how Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes' MVP odds are impacted now that the's without one of his top targets.

