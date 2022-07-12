National Football League NFL odds: Bettors back shocking team to win division, Super Bowl 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets hold the dubious distinction as the NFL franchise with the longest active postseason drought, as the franchise last made the playoffs in 2011.

Yet some bettors are banking on the team in green to make them some green this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the Jets' odds for the upcoming NFL season via FOX Bet.

Yes, the woeful Jets, who have had two winning seasons since 2007, have more bets on them to win the AFC East at DraftKings Sportsbook than the New England Patriots!

Kyle Newman, public relations associate at oddschecker.com, said the Buffalo Bills have received 11.3% of the Super Bowl action in the past 60 days at oddschecker.com. Per Newman, the Jets are second at 5.3%, with a smidgen more action than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received (also 5.3%) in that span.

"A young team with a ton of talent led by a second-year QB (Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in 2021) that has a chance to explode with an easier schedule? It's hard to blame bettors for seeing the Cincinnati Bengals when they look at this season's Jets team, Newman explained.

NEW YORK JETS ODDS/BETS AT FOX BET*

Jets to win AFC East: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jets to win AFC: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Jets to win Super Bowl: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Zach Wilson to win NFL MVP: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Zach Wilson to win offensive player of year: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Sauce Gardner to win defensive rookie of year: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jermaine Johnson II to win defensive rookie of year: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Breece Hall to win offensive rookie of year: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Garrett Wilson to win offensive rookie of year: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Robert Saleh to win coach of the year: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jets make postseason

Yes: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

No: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

* odds as of 7/12/2022

Why the Jets? Call it the "Cincinnati Bengals Effect."

"Bettors are looking for the next long shot, and the Jets match up in a lot of ways. In fact, the Jets' current +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl are identical to the odds given to the Bengals at this point last year," Newman said.

"Bettors didn't take advantage of that last year as the Bengals were the fourth-least bet on team at OddsChecker prior to the season (0.49%)," Newman added. "Only the Jaguars, Lions, and Vikings had seen fewer bets. Bettors aren't going to let an opportunity like that slip away again."

At DraftKings, the Jets are 20th in handle and 17th in bets to win the Super Bowl but account for less than 1% of the handle and bets, DraftKings communications associate Cassie Buontempo said.

A closer geographical look reveals a different story. In New Jersey, the Jets rank seventh in handle and ninth in bets to win the Super Bowl; in New York, the Jets rank second in handle and fourth in bets to win it all, per Buontempo.

"New Yorkers are passionate about their Jets — bettors in the state believe there’s value in 150 to 1 odds," DraftKings director of sportsbook operations Johnny Avello said. "The team’s excellent draft selections and anticipation of Zach Wilson having a strong sophomore year are showing on DraftKings Sportsbook."

This leads us to every bettor's burning question. Can the Jets make the jump to the Super Bowl after a 4-13 season?

According to FOX Sports research, in NFL history, only four teams have gone from having four wins or fewer in one season to making the playoffs the next (1988 Bengals, 1999 Rams, 2019 49ers and 2021 Bengals). There have been 24 teams to reach the Super Bowl after finishing below .500 in the regular season the year before.

The Jets added three first-round picks in April — cornerback Sauce Gardner (No. 4 overall pick), receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (No. 26). NYJ also addressed the running game by selecting Iowa State running back Breece Hall with the fourth pick (No. 36 overall) in the second round.

Yes, the Jets added four rookies with the first 36 picks in the NFL Draft, but will that be enough?

"There have been a handful of bets on the Jets this offseason, but not enough for us to adjust their Super Bowl odds," FOX Bet trading operations senior manager Dylan Brossman said. "The Jets have finished last in their division in five of the last six years and have not made the playoffs since 2010.

"The Jets certainly have some young talent on their roster but until they prove otherwise, the Jets are not a team we are worried about."

The Jets have stunned the NFL world before. New York, as 19.5-point underdogs, shocked the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. It is considered one of the biggest upsets in pro sports history (admittedly, it happened 53 years ago). Can they do it again this upcoming season? That's why we play the games.

Do you like the Jets' chances to pull off a stunner this season? Head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

