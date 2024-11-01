National Football League NFL Draft: The 2025 QB class is thin, but these 6 have star potential Updated Nov. 1, 2024 9:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is no point in sugarcoating things — the QB class in the 2025 NFL Draft is lacking, at least in comparison to recent bumper crops at the position.

But if history is any indication, that won't keep QB-needy NFL teams from gambling first round picks on the position.

Last year, six quarterbacks earned first round picks. So, let’s take a closer look at the six strongest candidates for 2025. The quarterbacks are ranked in the order I anticipate they would be selected in the draft were it to take place today. They are listed with current statistics, sizes and eligibility based on their official school bios.

1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Senior

2024 statistics: 220-for-300 (73.3%) passing for 2,591 yards, with 21 TDs and six INTs

Scouting Report: Sanders entered the 2024 season as scouts' top-rated quarterback, and his play so far this season has justified that ranking. He is a classic pocket passer who shows poise under pressure, as well as anticipation and accuracy to throw his receivers open.

Is Shedeur Sanders the best QB in college football?

Critics will point out that he's led the Buffaloes to "just" a 10-10 record over his 20 starts since following his father and head coach, Deion Sanders, from Jackson State, but his 16-2 touchdown to interception ratio in the fourth quarter over his nearly two seasons at Colorado are evidence of his clutch play.

While gutty, Sanders does not, however, possess an elite arm. He relies more on timing and ball placement than velocity, and he is not a dynamic scrambling threat. In fact, his average foot speed and spatial awareness play a significant role in the troubling 77 sacks he's absorbed at Colorado. Finally, but perhaps most importantly, some question whether he's been coddled as the coach's son and currently lacks the maturity and leadership teams expect of a franchise signal-caller.

Bottom Line: If teams are convinced that Sanders is a leader, he will earn a first round selection in the 2025 NFL draft, perhaps even in the top five. He'd fit best in a classic West Coast Offense-based attack featuring quick decisions and throws to the short and intermediate levels.

Grade: First round

2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Redshirt Junior

2024 statistics: 208-for-333 (62.5%) for 2,627 yards, 20 TDs and nine INTs

Scouting Report: Coming off a career-worst three-interception game and a loss at Texas A&M, it might surprise some to see Nussmeier listed here, especially given that he entered this season with just one start (albeit 18 appearances) at the collegiate level. Nussmeier had the unfortunate reality of sitting behind last year's Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, but when he got his opportunity in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year, he earned MVP in a win over Wisconsin.

He's the son of former NFL quarterback Doug Nussmeier, who now serves as the QB coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Sure, his nine career starts to this point is an awfully limited sample size, and speaking of size, Nussmeier lacks an ideal frame, as well. However, the tape is full of NFL-caliber reads, nuanced pocket movement and, most importantly, pristine ball placement. He is one of the better deep ball throwers in this class and fits throws at every level through remarkably tight windows.

Garrett Nussmeier doesn't have much game tape, but what's there is full of NFL-caliber reads, nuanced pocket movement and, most importantly, pristine ball placement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Bottom Line: Experience might be the single most important trait when projecting quarterbacks to the NFL. Some of the best scouts I know are hesitant to even consider a quarterback unless he has at least two seasons starting at the college level. However, if you're looking for a quarterback to get hot as the weather turns cold, Nussmeier could be the guy.

One sensational season turned two recent LSU stars — Joe Burrow and Daniels — into top picks. Nussmeier is trending in that same direction.

Grade: Top 50

3. Jalen Milroe, Alabama: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Redshirt Junior

2024 statistics: 137-for-203 (67.5%) for 1,937 yards, 13 TDs and six INTs

Scouting Report: Simply put, Milroe is the most physically gifted quarterback eligible in the 2025 draft class. He has a million-dollar arm and his legs might be worth 10 times as much, especially as the NFL increasingly shifts to more dual-threat quarterbacks. Comparisons to former and current NFL stars like Michael Vick and Jalen Hurts are common among scouts.

He has made strides this season in Kalen DeBoer's offense, but not massive ones. He still often stares down his target and only throws the ball after his intended targets are open (rather than anticipating throwing lanes). He is currently more of a thrower than a refined passer, heaving deep balls and forcing his receivers to adjust to them rather than leading them to daylight. When operating in rhythm, Milroe is quite effective. There are plenty of valleys between his peaks, however.

Jalen Milroe has made strides in Kalen DeBoer's offense, but he is currently more of a thrower than a refined passer. (Getty Images)

Bottom Line: Milroe is undeniably gifted, but while scouts might be drooling over his traits, the struggles of Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis are a jarring reminder that experience, awareness and accuracy are often more important than raw talent at the quarterback position.

Grade: Top 50

4. Cam Ward, Miami: 6-foot-2, 223 pounds, Senior

2024 statistics: 191-for-281 (68%) for 2,746 yards, 24 TDs and 5 INTs

Scouting Report: The Washington State (and Incarnate Wood) transfer has the Hurricanes storming through the ACC with a sparkling 8-0 record, providing Miami with arguably its greatest Heisman Trophy candidate of the century.

He has a snappy release that routinely catches defenders off guard and he is dangerous in and out of the pocket, showing terrific downfield vision and patience to extend the play. He is at his best when lobbing intermediate and deep balls, offering very good touch to fit the ball between layered defenders. There is a backyard element of his play that will make him a polarizing prospect in the NFL. Too often, he'll throw off his back foot, sapping the velocity and accuracy of his throws. Further, Ward has a tendency to drop to a ¾-release, which makes him functionally shorter.

What makes Miami's Cam Ward an NFL caliber prospect?

Bottom Line: In a class lacking consistent playmaking ability, Ward's improvisational skills stand out. It's easy to root for a quarterback who has raised his level of play as he's faced tougher competition throughout his career. There are enough technical warts to his game that I see more of a Day 2 selection rather than the top-5 future some are forecasting based on his highlight reels.

Grade: Second round

5. Carson Beck, Georgia: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Redshirt Senior

2024 statistics: 165-for-250 (66%) for 1,993 yards, 15 TDs and eight INTs

Scouting Report: Say what you will about the decision-making and sporadic accuracy that has resulted in eight combined interceptions in high-profile contests against Alabama, Mississippi State and Texas, Beck is the most talented passer in this class.

Whether it be the classic deep-out from the opposite hash, vertical shots 50 yards downfield, or back-shoulder fades that dot the sideline, Beck has the guts to attempt — and the talent to make — the extremely difficult throws required at the professional level. He is blessed with a howitzer for a right arm and does not need to step into the pocket to create vapor trails on his throws. In nearly pulling off a colossal comeback against Alabama, Beck also showed resiliency. Even when he's down, he's not out. He is a gunslinger soon to be entering a league that loves them.

Carson Beck has the guts to attempt — and the talent to make — the extremely difficult throws required at the professional level. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bottom Line: Along with Sanders, Beck was ranked by NFL scouts as a likely early round draft pick entering the season, but the latter's stock has undeniably fallen with more interceptions thrown halfway through this season than at any other year of his career. He possesses the fastball every NFL team is looking for, but his accuracy and confidence have disappeared — perhaps with last year's favorite targets Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey heading to the NFL. At this point, Beck seems destined for a Day 2 pick, but if his play evens out as he gains more comfort with Georgia's new pass-catchers and guides the ‘Dawgs to a national championship, don't be surprised if his stock improves by draft day.

Grade: Second round

6. Drew Allar, Penn State: 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, Junior

2024 statistics: 117-for-164 (71.3%) for 1,640 yards, 12 TDs and four INTs

Scouting Report: Allar boasts the size and arm scouts covet, and even though his touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2024 is not as impressive as last year's (25-2!), he's made significant strides with his accuracy, vaulting from a 59.7% completion rate earlier in his career.

He can rifle deep throws down the middle like an NFL veteran and can take something off the ball to feather it with touch, as well. There are also encouraging signs of improved poise under pressure. A year ago, he looked like a deer caught in the headlights against Ohio State, but he showed grit in guiding the Nittany Lions to comeback wins on the road at USC and Wisconsin in tune-up games prior to Saturday's showdown with the Buckeyes in Happy Valley.

Further, despite his gangly frame, Allar is a quality athlete, who can buy time in the pocket or scramble, when necessary. At just 20 years old, he should just be scratching the surface of his ability.

Drew Allar launches a 59-yard touchdown pass to Omari Evans

Bottom Line: Allar is not as polished as many of the other quarterbacks on this list, but he's dripping with upside. A strong performance against the Buckeyes (and the rest of this season) could be a springboard to an early draft declaration.

Grade: Third round

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

