National Football League
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers battling Dolphins on FOX
National Football League

NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers battling Dolphins on FOX

51 mins ago

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Later, the Los Angeles Rams are playing host to the Denver Broncos (4:30 p.m. ET), followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET) to close out the action.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's slate!

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Nearly running all the way!

Keisean Nixon put the Packers in great field position after the Dolphins went up 3-0 on the opening drive, returning the ensuing kick 94 yards to set Green Bay within Miami's 10-yard line. The Packers weren't able to fully take advantage, settling for a field goal.

Waddle your way for six!

Jaylen Waddle took Tagovailoa's pass the distance, turning a 10-yard reception to an 84-yard touchdown to put Miami up 10-3.

Got a Marcedes for Christmas

Green Bay finally got in the end zone when Rodgers found Marcedes Lewis wide open to tie the game at 10-10.

Finding Tyreek down the field

Tagovailoa's favorite gift this year has been Tyreek Hill, and he connected with him again on Christmas Day. The star receiver hauled in a 52-yard grab that placed the Dolphins at the Packers' 1-yard line. Jeff Wilson ran in for a touchdown on the ensuing play to give Maimi a 17-10 lead.

Not on Miami's watch

The Packers tried to keep their drive alive by running a fake punt on fourth down deep in their own territory. The Dolphins sniffed out the fake quicker than Santa sniffs cookies on Christmas Eve night. 

Strip the ball, find the ball, recover the ball

The Packers forced a huge turnover right after the two-minute warning with Jarran Reed recovering a fumble by Raheem Mostert around midfield.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:30 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Tampa Bay Buccanners at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Christmas Top Viral Moments: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, Buccaneers-Cardinals
National Football League

NFL Christmas Top Viral Moments: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, Buccaneers-Cardinals

12 mins ago
NFL odds Week 16: Lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: Lines for every game

1 hour ago
Chiefs overpower Seahawks on offense and defense, keep No. 1 seed hopes alive
National Football League

Chiefs overpower Seahawks on offense and defense, keep No. 1 seed hopes alive

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 16: Wacky wins and bad beats
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: Wacky wins and bad beats

14 hours ago
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Malice in Dallas
National Football League

Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Malice in Dallas

14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes