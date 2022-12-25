National Football League NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers battling Dolphins on FOX 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Later, the Los Angeles Rams are playing host to the Denver Broncos (4:30 p.m. ET), followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET) to close out the action.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's slate!

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Nearly running all the way!

Keisean Nixon put the Packers in great field position after the Dolphins went up 3-0 on the opening drive, returning the ensuing kick 94 yards to set Green Bay within Miami's 10-yard line. The Packers weren't able to fully take advantage, settling for a field goal.

Waddle your way for six!

Jaylen Waddle took Tagovailoa's pass the distance, turning a 10-yard reception to an 84-yard touchdown to put Miami up 10-3.

Got a Marcedes for Christmas

Green Bay finally got in the end zone when Rodgers found Marcedes Lewis wide open to tie the game at 10-10.

Finding Tyreek down the field

Tagovailoa's favorite gift this year has been Tyreek Hill, and he connected with him again on Christmas Day. The star receiver hauled in a 52-yard grab that placed the Dolphins at the Packers' 1-yard line. Jeff Wilson ran in for a touchdown on the ensuing play to give Maimi a 17-10 lead.

Not on Miami's watch

The Packers tried to keep their drive alive by running a fake punt on fourth down deep in their own territory. The Dolphins sniffed out the fake quicker than Santa sniffs cookies on Christmas Eve night.

Strip the ball, find the ball, recover the ball

The Packers forced a huge turnover right after the two-minute warning with Jarran Reed recovering a fumble by Raheem Mostert around midfield.

COMING UP:

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccanners at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)

