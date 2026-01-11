NFL Divisional Round Odds: Lines, Spreads for all 4 Games

We're through one week of the NFL postseason, and after Monday, only eight will remain.

Let's check out the odds for the Divisional Round at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 12, as well as what to know about each game.

AFC

No. 6 Bills @ No. 1 Broncos

Spread: Bills -1.5

Moneyline: Bills -112, Broncos -108

O/U: 46.5

What to know: Talk about a barnburner. The Bills eked their way past the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the wild-card round, behind three total touchdowns from Josh Allen. Now, Buffalo hits the road for a second time to take on a Broncos outfit that finished the regular season winning 13 of 14 games, after starting 1-2. Many believe that this is the year for Allen & Co. to get it done, with the Chiefs, Ravens and Bengals all missing the postseason. Buffalo has made it to the playoffs for seven straight seasons (including this season), losing to Kansas City four times, Cincinnati once and Houston once. It has made it to at least the Divisional Round the last six years, including this season. As for Denver, it made the playoffs last season, losing in the wild-card round to the Bills in blowout fashion, 31-7. Prior to that, it last made the postseason in 2015, winning Super Bowl 50.

TBD @ No. 2 Patriots

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

NFC

No. 6 49ers @ No. 1 Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -7

Moneyline: Seahawks -345, 49ers +275

O/U: 46.5

What to know: Ahhh — the classic tiebreaker. These NFC West foes faced off twice this season, with San Francisco winning at Seattle in Week 1 (17-13) and the Seahawks winning in the Bay Area in Week 18 (13-3). One thing that's for sure is that not a lot of points tend to be scored when these rivals take the field. They scored a total of 46 combined across two games. The regular-season-ending win for the Seahawks was telling, as it happened less than two weeks ago, and the NFC West title and NFC No. 1 seed were on the line — and Seattle smoked San Francisco. In that win, the Seattle defense was king, allowing only a field goal, picking off Brock Purdy once and holding Christian McCaffrey to just 23 yards rushing. However, consider this: Seattle last made the playoffs in 2022, losing in the wild-card round to … the 49ers. Prior to that, the Seahawks last made the playoffs in 2020, falling in the wild card to another NFC West foe, the Rams. Are division foes just their kryptonite?

No. 5 Rams @ No. 2 Bears

Spread: Rams -4.5

Moneyline: Rams -192, Bears +160

O/U: 51.5

What to know: For the second consecutive week, the Bears — despite being the 2-seed — will be home underdogs. The Packers were favored to beat Chicago in the wild-card round, and after Green Bay took a 21-3 lead at half, it appeared the Bears were cooked. However, 25 fourth-quarter points powered Chicago past the Pack (31-27), earning it a second postseason home game. The Rams come into this contest off of a 34-31 road win over Carolina in the wild-card round, spearheaded by three passing touchdowns from potential regular-season MVP Matthew Stafford. In terms of recent playoff experience, L.A. has made it to the tournament in three consecutive seasons, and won the Super Bowl back in 2021. It also made it to the title game in 2018, falling to the Tom Brady-led Patriots. As for the Bears? They have one playoff win since making the NFC title game in 2010 — the victory over Green Bay on Saturday.

