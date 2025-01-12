National Football League NFL AFC, NFC Championship odds: Chiefs, Lions favored; Eagles chasing Updated Jan. 12, 2025 11:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

And just like that, the NFL playoffs are on to the second round.

With that, it's time to look at which teams will make it to the final weekend and play in Super Bowl LIX. Let's check out the odds at Draftkings Sportsbook as of Jan. 12.

NFC Conference Winner Odds:

Lions: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Eagles: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Vikings: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Commanders: +950 (bet $10 to win $105.50 total)

Rams: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

The Big Picture: The NFC is stacked at the top, but in the final week of the regular season, Detroit proved to be the top dog, earning the No. 1 seed with a dominant victory over Minnesota to finish the regular season 15-2. It was the Lions' second win over the 14-3 Vikings, and with it, they claimed the single bye in the NFC. Minnesota is the fifth seed and will travel to take on the Rams on Monday. To open the playoffs, second-seeded Philly knocked off Green Bay, and Washington upset Tampa Bay. The Commanders will travel to Detroit in the divisional round, while the Eagles await the winner of Vikings-Rams.

AFC Conference Winner Odds:

Chiefs: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Ravens: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Bills: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Texans: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

The Big Picture: As has become a yearly routine, the AFC is all about who can knock off Kansas City, winners of four of the last five AFC title games. And at 15-2, the Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed and a bye, meaning all roads go through Arrowhead once again. Buffalo, at 13-4, is the second seed and dominated Denver to open the playoffs, while Baltimore, at No. 3, defeated Pittsburgh. Those two teams will face off in Buffalo in the divisional round. Houston also beat Denver in their wild-card showdown, setting up a date between the Texans and the top-seeded Chiefs in the divisional round.

