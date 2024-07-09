National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Patrick Mahomes favored to lead league in passing yards Published Jul. 9, 2024 2:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with 4,624. However, he isn't favored to repeat the feat this upcoming season.

A familiar name — Patrick Mahomes — is the current favorite to be the 2024-25 passing yards leader at +650.

Mahomes has led the NFL in passing yards just once, back in the 2022-23 season.

Mahomes now owns 28,424 passing yards, surpassing the 25,000 yard plateau in just 83 games and becoming the fastest player in NFL history to surpass that mark.

However, he had his second-lowest passing yardage season a year ago, with only 4,183 yards thrown.

With the addition of Marquise Brown and rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, can Mahomes improve upon his numbers from last season?

Let's take a look at the odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 9.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

C.J. Stroud, Texans: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Joe Burrow, Bengals: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jared Goff, Lions: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Matthew Stafford, Rams: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brock Purdy, 49ers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Kirk Cousins, Falcons: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Jordan Love, Packers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Josh Allen, Bills: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Justin Herbert, Chargers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Aaron Rodgers, Jets: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Recently on "The Carton Show," Craig Carton discussed the Chiefs offense and how he believes they will throw the ball downfield more.

"That's the whole reason you bring in Hollywood Brown and draft Xavier Worthy out of Texas, who runs 4.2. … Andy Reid, throughout his coaching career, has always believed in having the ability to throw the ball deep and open the offense more. They weren't built to do this last year. They aren't going to three-peat with a dink and dunk offense. If the defense has to honor that deep threat, it changes everything for their offense."

On passes of 20-plus air yards last season, Mahomes had a 27.9% completion percentage with only one touchdown and four interceptions.

Compare that to his first five seasons (2018-2022), when Mahomes had a 40.8% completion percentage on passes 20-plus yards down the field, with 42 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions.

Mahomes to throw deep, Chargers predictions

Despite only throwing the ball on 57.4% of snaps, Tagovailoa still racked up the most passing yards a season ago. The Dolphins were ranked 15th — essentially middle of the pack — in passing play percentage.

Miami will bring in Odell Beckham Jr. to compliment an already stacked wide receiver room, which includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

