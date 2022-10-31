National Football League McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.

Given some time to watch a little tape and review the box scores from Sunday’s action, here are my thoughts and observations from Week 8

Three things I liked

1. CMC is a triple threat

Credit John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan for making the deal to pry away Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The addition of the dynamic offensive weapon not only upgraded the 49ers' running game but it gave the offensive wizard a versatile toy that could help the team re-emerge as the front-runner in the NFC.

As a runner-receiver with explosive playmaking skills, McCaffrey can produce big plays all over the field from a variety of alignments. The sixth-year pro runs the ball like a sledgehammer while also catching the ball in space like a ballerina maneuvering across the stage.

Shanahan tapped into the veteran's versatility by putting the ball in his hands as a runner, receiver, and passer against the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffery became the 11th player in NFL history to have a rushing touchdown, passing touchdown and receiving touchdown in a game.

Christian McCaffrey goes for a hat-trick vs. Rams, leads 49ers to a 31-14 win

With McCaffery totaling 149 scrimmage yards on 27 touches, the 49ers were able to tease and torment the Rams' defense by deploying the versatile playmaker in a variety of roles. While most of his damage was done as a runner and receiver, the decision to utilize the veteran on a double pass will force opponents to prepare for countless gadgets and trick plays when crafting a game plan to defend the 49ers' new-look offense.

Considering the offense's success without Deebo Samuel on the field in Week 8, the 49ers' offense is downright scary with McCaffrey joining the lineup as a triple-threat playmaker.

2. Geno Smith is the real deal

It has taken a while for Geno Smith to find his stride as a starting quarterback, but the veteran's 2022 campaign suggests that the football world might have slept on his talent.

The ninth-year pro leads the league in completion percentage (72.7%) and ranks third in passer rating (107.2) through eight games as the Seahawks' starter. Although an eight-game run is still considered a small sample size, the team's success with Smith at the helm is a reflection of his steady play as a game manager with plus talent.

The Seahawks have vaulted to the top of the NFC West with the veteran throwing pinpoint strikes to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf on the perimeter. From the quick-rhythm throws to the duo on slants and quick outs to the high-arcing bombs on go-routes along the boundary, Smith has become an efficient thrower and playmaker for an offense that is surprisingly explosive this season.

In addition, the Seahawks' QB1 has displayed exceptional leadership and poise as the designated coach on the field for Pete Carroll. While Smith's evolution has stunned the naysayers who expected the Seahawks to stumble in the post-Russell Wilson era, the veteran has been exactly what this team has needed while orchestrating a rebuild on the fly in 2022.

3. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are unstoppable

The Miami Dolphins have become one of the most explosive offenses in the league behind the spectacular play of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the perimeter. The co-WR1s have combined for almost 1,700 receiving yards (1,698) and seven touchdowns on 111 catches. Moreover, the duo has produced 27 big plays (20-plus yard receptions) while averaging 15-plus yards per catch.

Studying the Dolphins' game tape, it is the tandem's combination of speed, quickness and burst that scares opponents tasked with defending the football-playing speedsters. Hill, in particular, forces defenders to back up out of respect for his explosiveness and big play potential on vertical throws. In addition, the electric running skills that Hill displays with the ball in his hands make opponents nervous when they line up opposite him on critical downs.

Are Tua, Dolphins legit AFC contenders with 5-3 start? | THE HERD

Waddle is just as imposing as a big-play threat with outstanding stop-start quickness and shake-and-bake. The second-year pro has started to come into his own as a spectacular playmaker in space. Waddle has the capacity to blow past defenders on vertical routes and catch-and-run plays on the perimeter. With defenders unable to stay with him down the field or bring him down in the open field, the Dolphins have given Tua Tagovailoa a couple of dynamic weapons to target in an offense that lights up scoreboards around the league.

Given the challenge of defending multiple big-play threats on the perimeter, the Dolphins' pass-catching tandem is virtually impossible to defend.

Three things I did not like

1. Zach Wilson needs to grow up

If the Jets are going to make a run at a playoff berth, they must get better play from their young quarterback. Although Zach Wilson has made strides as a leader and playmaker, the second-year pro lacks the maturity to guide a team into the postseason as a starting quarterback. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft continues to make critical mistakes due to his lack of patience and discipline. Wilson repeatedly forced throws into coverage and refused to take the check down or throw the ball away when the defense wins the down.

Against the New England Patriots, the youngster's errors cost the Jets a game that was within their grasp. Wilson's turnovers (three interceptions) and poor decisions undermined a solid defensive effort in which the Jets held the Patriots to five field goals and a touchdown while tallying six sacks and a pair of turnovers.

If Wilson's erratic play (21 of 40 passes for 355 pass yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions) did not raise concerns about his ability to lead a team into the playoffs, his postgame commentary should sound the alarms around the Jets' facility.

"Every time I get out of the pocket, it just gets frustrating to throw the ball away," Wilson said, "and that's what I've done the last four weeks to put us in a good position to not turn the ball over and for us to win, and so I need to just be able to keep doing that when something's not there. It gets old getting out and not seeing anything there."

Huh? If a quarterback is committed to winning, he must be able to resist the temptation to make a "hero" throw in favor of making winning plays. Check-downs and throwaways are smart plays for a team who values the ball as part of a conservative strategy designed to keep the game close until the fourth quarter. Wilson's refusal to play smart football is a major concern for a team that looks like a playoff contender.

2. The Rams' offense lacks balance and diversity

Whether the Los Angeles Rams are suffering a Super Bowl hangover or simply struggling through a tough part of their season, it is hard to view the defending champs as a title contender at this stage of the season.

Sean McVay's squad cannot compete with the elites in the league and the head coach does not appear to have an answer to the team's woes. From the inconsistent running game to the leaky pass protection, the Rams' offense lacks a foundation that will enable them to win against good teams. The sagging running game, in particular, is a major concern with the team averaging just 68.4 rush yards per game on the heels of averaging just 99.4 rush yards in 2021.

As Cam Akers sits at home waiting for a trade, the Rams have attempted to run the ball with a cast of unheralded players without success. Ronnie paced the team with 21 rushing yards on eight attempts as a part of the team's 56-yard performance on the ground.

Without a solid running game to complement Matthew Stafford and the Rams' dropback passing game, the offense is unable to impose its will on the opponent. Moreover, the offense is unable to hold onto the ball to protect a defense that wears down with significant snaps.

As McVay attempts to fix the Rams' biggest problems on the practice field, the Rams head coach will need to balance out the offense with a stronger commitment to the run while finding a way to generate explosive passing plays on play-action throws. While it is certainly easier said than done, the Rams must get back to a more balanced offensive approach to have any chance of closing the gap on their competitors.

3. DJ Moore's selfishness proves costly

If I am Steve Wilks, I am sick to my stomach when I look at the standing today. The Panthers' head coach missed out on chalking up his second win as the team's interim coach partially due to his star wideout's celebration penalty following a spectacular catch on a Hail Mary.

Atlanta pulls off a wild victory in overtime versus the Panthers

Considering Moore is a fifth-year pro has enough experience in the NFL to know the rules, the egregious error is one of the most selfish on-field acts that we have seen from a veteran. Sure, Eddy Pineiro should have made the extra point and the chip shot field goal in overtime, but the Panthers' WR1 cost his team a win with his bone-head play.

Although Wilks suggested that Moore will learn from his mistake, the costly error not only kept his team from winning but it might have cost him a chance to permanently secure the head coach position at the end of the season.

My top 10

After Week 8, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0)

The most complete team in football dominates their opponents in every phase. Whether it is Jalen Hurts and Co. lighting up the scoreboard with a mix of runs and explosive passes or the defense creating turnovers due to a ferocious pass rush or sticky coverage, the Eagles can knock off opponents in a variety of ways.

2. Buffalo Bills (6-1)

The Bills are knockout specialists behind a high-powered offense that has the capacity to put up 40-plus on any opponent. With Josh Allen dropping dimes all over the field to a talented cast of pass catchers, the Bills forced opponents to chase points against an opportunistic defense that specializes in sacking the quarterback and picking off passes. In a league built around the passing game, the Bills have assembled the perfect squad to compete at the highest level.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Andy Reid's group is laying in the cut as an ascending squad with arguably the most talented quarterback in the game. Despite evolving into a more ball control unit, the Chiefs' offensive efficiency and defensive disruption make them a title contender in the AFC.

4. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

The wins keep piling up for the Vikings due to a rock-solid roster that features few weaknesses on either side of the ball. With Kevin O'Connell having worked wonders with Kirk Cousins on offense, the Vikings are quietly moving up the charts as a potential contender.

5. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Credit Mike McCarthy for leaning into a blue-collar approach with America's Team. The Cowboys' decision to embrace an old-school formula of relying on the running game and a stingy defense to win games has helped this team emerge as one of the elite squads in the league.

What did Cowboys offense prove in Week 8 win vs. Bears? | SPEAK

6. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

It is never about style points when watching the Titans stack wins behind a simplistic approach, but it is hard to argue with the team's success under Mike Vrabel. The Titans routinely beat up their opponents with a run-heavy attack that dares opponents to stop Derrick Henry from running between the tackles on an assortment of power runs that enable the team to bludgeon opponents for 60 minutes.

7. New York Giants (6-2)

Despite a loss that exposed the Giants' flaws, the NFC sleepers are always a threat to win due to their no-nonsense approach. With a ball control offense and a stingy defense, the Giants win due to their opponents imploding in key moments.

8. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

Maybe Pete Carroll knows something about winning games based on this team's success without a superstar on the roster. The Seahawks have a "team" that plays complementary football with a slept-on quarterback making solid decisions.

9. Miami Dolphins (5-3)

The Dolphins' high-octane offense is virtually unstoppable with Tua Tagovailoa dropping dimes to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill all over the field. With the offense rolling and the defense creating turnovers and splash plays, the Dolphins are climbing the ladder as a potential contender.

10. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

The run-heavy Ravens have the potential the control game behind Lamar Jackson and Co. pummeling opponents with an assortment of power runs and option plays that test the discipline of the defense. As the defense continues to improve, the Ravens will continue to move up this list as an emerging heavyweight in the AFC.

MVP of the Week

Christian McCaffrey's rare trifecta earns him the MVP honor of the week. The crafty playmaker became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, passing touchdown and receiving touchdown in one game. With 149 scrimmage yards to go along with his three scores, CMC gave the football world a glimpse on the potential explosiveness of the 49ers offense when the five-star playmaker settles in as the team's RB1.

Offensive Player of the Week

The Derrick Henry Show is must-see TV each week with the two-time rushing champion piling up yardage despite facing eight- and nine-man fronts. Against the Houston Texans, the seventh-year pro joined OJ Simpson and Adrian Peterson as the only runners in NFL his with his sixth 200-yard game. Henry totaled 219 yards on 32 rushing attempts while also scoring the 75th touchdown (72 rush; three receiving) of his career.

Defensive Player of the Week

Za'Darius Smith completely tore apart the interior of the Arizona Cardinals offensive line on a variety of stunts and games that created favorable one-on-one matchups for the veteran. The Vikings' key offseason acquisition made his mark as a disruptive defender in the defensive sub-packages with seven tackles and three sacks. As the Vikings start cranking up their pass rush against opponents forced to pass the ball to stay in games, Smith could emerge as a viable contender for the sack title this season.

Vikings defeat Cardinals 34-26 after two clutch sacks by Minnesota defense on last two plays of the game

Unsung Hero of the Week

Alvin Kamara called his shot and delivered with a strong performance against the Raiders. The ultra-versatile offensive weapon scored three touchdowns and tallied 158 scrimmage yards on 27 touches despite offering up bulletin board material for his opponents. The Raiders could not stop or contain the Saints' most explosive offensive weapon as a runner or receiver in a surprisingly lopsided affair.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

