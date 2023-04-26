National Football League Los Angeles Rams draft preview: Sean McVay seeks return to fundamentals Published Apr. 26, 2023 12:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With healthy, foundational players like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp back, along with the ability to add more talent through this week's draft, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is back to his optimistic self.

The Rams have 11 selections overall in this year's draft, but do not have a first-round pick because of the Stafford trade two years ago. McVay is coming off his worst season record-wise as a head coach, but still believes L.A. can turn things around quickly with a return to executing the small things that led to a Super Bowl victory two years ago.

For McVay, that means rejuvenating an offense that averaged just 18.1 points per game and a league-worst 281 total yards per contest last season. Usually explosive on offense, the Rams finished with 38 passing plays of 20-plus yards, No. 29 in the league in 2022. L.A's 23 giveaways tied for No. 17 in the NFL.

The Rams have just 44 players on the current roster and could add more than half of the team's 90-man roster by the end of draft weekend, including a large group of undrafted rookie free agents.

"The fundamentals, the techniques, those are some of the things that I think you take for granted," McVay said during his pre-draft press conference. "Just doing the little things the right way and not getting bored with those basics, the consistent execution that's required. Any good offense that we've had here has been both efficient and explosive, and we weren't either of those last year. But I do believe that with the players that we have and the guys that we'll add, we expect to be able to do that."

McVay said Stafford returning to the field for offseason work after missing the last eight games of the regular season because of a bruised spinal cord is big. The 35-year-old QB did not participate in much of the offseason work and training camp last season because of an arm issue. Now healthy, Stafford can start developing timing and chemistry with some of L.A.'s young playmakers like receivers Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and Lance McCutcheon.

The Rams also should be healthy again up front. While the team did not sign any player during free agency because of salary cap restraints, McVay believes they will be much better along the offensive line with injured players returning to the lineup, much like the offensive line performed during the COVID-19 year in 2020.

Back then, NFL analysts nationally felt the Rams needed to add talent up front. However, Rams brass felt good about players already on the roster, as long as they could stay healthy. The offensive line ended up being one of their strengths that season.

The Rams started 14 different offensive line combinations in 2022, including five different players at right guard and four different players at left tackle. Right tackle Rob Havenstein was the only player on the offensive line to start every game. The Rams allowed 59 sacks last season, third-most in the NFL.

However, left tackle Joe Noteboom, last year's third-round pick, guard Logan Bruss and guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. all return from season-ending injuries. Along with those three, young offensive linemen like tackle Alaric Jackson, Matt Skura and Oday Aboushi got valuable playing time.

"You flip on the tape and so many guys came in and did a great job of being able to kind of fill voids, but you were missing a significant amount of guys," McVay said. "The injuries are not necessarily an excuse, that's just the truth. So, by nature of getting guys back healthy, you already feel like you're in a good spot."

Running back Cam Akers also got back to playing how he did as a rookie in 2020. The Florida State product led the NFL in rushing from Week 13 through the end of the regular season with 512 rushing yards, including at least 100 rushing yards in the final three games against the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's big," McVay said about the way Akers finished the 2022 season. "For him, anytime that you're able to have a level of success, and I think being able to go through what he did shows a lot about the human being. He was able to have over 500 (yards) in the last five games and really be able to be a bright spot for us, and let's continue to build on that.

"I'm excited about (running backs coach) Ron Gould and what he'll be able to do with that room, but I know Cam's had a great look in his eye. I expect him to continue to build on the way that he finished. Confidence is a powerful thing that can compound in the right ways, and he certainly has taken the steps to be able to do that and that's a big deal. I'm really looking forward to watching him shine from start to finish this year."

While expectations are low for the Rams as they go through a massive roster overhaul, McVay believes this season's remodel can get his team back to being competitive sooner than expected.

"There's going to be some guys that don't really surprise us, but I think surprise a lot of people externally, whether that's guys we draft this weekend, whether that's guys that are already in the building," McVay said. "And I do think last year a lot of guys got some snaps that they can really be able to draw on and move forward and let's go see what the heck happens."

Rams draft picks

Round 2, Pick 36

Round 3, Pick 69

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 5, Pick 167

Round 5, Pick 171

Round 5, Pick 177

Round 6, Pick 182

Round 6, Pick 189

Round 6, Pick 191

Round 7, Pick 223

Round 7, Pick 251

Other draft needs

Edge rusher: The Rams released their leading sack man from last year in Leonard Floyd and need a rusher on the outside to pair with Aaron Donald.

Defensive back: Perennial Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey moved on in an offseason trade to the Miami Dolphins. The Rams also lost safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott in free agency.

Quarterback: Baker Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins remain free agents. Stafford is the only quarterback currently on L.A.'s roster.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

