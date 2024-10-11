National Football League
Jason Kelce reveals what NFL rule change he wants to see next
National Football League

Jason Kelce reveals what NFL rule change he wants to see next

Published Oct. 11, 2024 1:46 p.m. ET

Long-range field goals are being made like nobody's business in the NFL, and former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce has had just about enough of it.

"Kickers are making 60-yarders like it's routine," Kelce said on the latest edition of his podcast, "New Heights." "We need to narrow these field goal posts. It's too easy to kick field goals right now. We got to go to rugby goal posts. Kickers should not be influencing football games as much as they are right now. We need to make kickers way less valuable.

"That is not what football is about."

ADVERTISEMENT

The distance between NFL goalposts is roughly 18 feet and 5 inches, whereas rugby goalposts are slightly more narrow at 18 feet. NFL goalposts come up 35 feet from the ground, while rugby goalposts extend 52 feet and 5 inches.

"Just throw the ball through the uprights," Kelce added playfully. "Why do we have to have this guy come out here and kick it that doesn't belong on the football field? … I don't want these guys going out there in soccer shoes — and you can't touch them, and we're making believing like this is a football play. 

"Shout out to Jake Elliott, he's a great kicker, I just disagree with everything about it."

Elliott is 4 of 5 on the season and a perfect 8 for 8 on extra points. His longest field goal so far has been from 38 yards out, but Elliott has made two 61-yard field goals in his career and is 26 of 38 in his career on 50-plus-yard field goals.

Kelce, a six-time All-Pro, retired following the 2023 season and a 13-year career spent entirely with the Eagles. He hosts "New Heights" with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star and four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce

The younger Kelce is off to a slow start this season, reeling in just 24 receptions for 228 yards and zero touchdowns. The undefeated Chiefs (5-0) have kicker Harrison Butker in their arsenal. Butker is 12 of 14 on the season with a long of 53 yards. He made a 62-yard field goal in 2022 and is 30 of 44 (68.2%) in his career on 50-plus-yard field goals.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Week 6 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

2024 NFL Week 6 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes