FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Wild-Card Weekend picks

NFL Wild-Card Weekend is finally here!

Now, what's better than watching playoff football? Winning free money while doing it!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this football weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $190,000 through the first 18 weeks of the season.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered. Read below for my thoughts on the big Packers-Cowboys on FOX and the FOX Sports app and more.

Let's dive in.

Which wide receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (worth seven points); Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (eight points); Puka Nacua, Rams (nine points); Jayden Reed, Packers (10 points)

Let's look at the list of receivers.

Dallas has allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards during the regular season, so I don't see Reed going wild.

St. Brown posted career bests in catches (119), receiving yards (1,515) and receiving touchdowns (10).

Nacua was one of the steals of April's NFL Draft (fourth in receiving yards with 1,486) and thrives alongside Cooper Kupp as both get open downfield for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Lamb set career-highs with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 receiving TDs, finishing second in those categories behind Miami's Tyreek Hill.

Ultimately, it's CeeDee's world, and the other receivers are just living in it.

Prediction: CeeDee Lamb

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Packers; Cowboys; Rams; Lions

All four teams finished in the top 10 in touchdowns scored.

Los Angeles and Green Bay finished in a three-way tie with 44 TDs, but the Rams have an edge in experience at quarterback (Stafford over Jordan Love).

The Lions and their fan base are counting the minutes until the franchise's first home playoff game since 1993. Think Jared Goff & Co. will be fired up?

Give me the Lions in a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Lions, Cowboys, Rams, Packers

Which quarterback will COMPLETE the MOST PASSES?

Dak Prescott, Cowboys (worth five points); Jared Goff, Lions (six points); Jordan Love, Packers (seven points); Matthew Stafford, Rams (eight points)

Prescott led the NFL in completions this season with 410, matching his career best.

Right behind him was Goff with a career-best 407.

Love completed 372 passes and Stafford 326, but he played two fewer games than Love.

My hunch says Dallas will race to a sizable lead over Green Bay, meaning Love will have to air it out to try and keep the Packers in the game.

Prediction: Jordan Love

Order by who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing + receiving) from highest to lowest:

Aaron Jones, Packers; Tony Pollard, Cowboys; David Montgomery, Lions; Kyren Williams, Rams

Pollard had 1,316 yards from scrimmage this season.

Montgomery had 1,132 yards from scrimmage in 14 games but splits the workload with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Jones suffered a hamstring injury, played in 11 games and finished with 889 total yards.

Williams is the intriguing pick here. He was on injured reserve for four games with an ankle injury, yet accumulated 1,350 total yards.

Williams, who was held out of the regular-season finale for rest, is the first Rams back to top 1,000 yards rushing since Todd Gurley in 2018.

I expect a rested Williams to have a big game.

Prediction: Kyren Williams, Tony Pollard, Aaron Jones, David Montgomery

Who will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Cooper Kupp, Rams (worth six points); Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (seven points); Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (eight points); Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (nine points)

Kupp has battled injuries since his historic 2021 season when he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Cooks was the third receiving option in Dallas, likewise Gibbs with Detroit.

The Cowboys have always utilized the tight end, and I think Ferguson (second on the team with 71 catches) will find seams in the Packers' defense.

Prediction: Jake Ferguson

What will be the outcome of the Packers-Cowboys game?

Packers win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer; Cowboys win by 8 points or more

Green Bay has played much better as Love matured at quarterback, winning seven of its past 10 games. But Dallas benefited from Philadelphia's collapse in December to nab the second seed from the NFC.

Home-field advantage is a real thing for the Cowboys as they are on a 16-0 run inside Jerry's World.

Prescott & Co. will take full advantage of playing at home, and will take control against the Packers.

Prediction: Cowboys win by 8 or more points.

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Cowboys 30, Packers 13

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

