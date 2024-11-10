National Football League 'FOX NFL Sunday' pregame show: Highlights from Naval Base San Diego Published Nov. 10, 2024 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In honor of Veterans Day on Sunday, the "FOX NFL Sunday" crew did its pregame show live from Naval Base San Diego, continuing the network's tradition of going on the road to honor the military.

The two-hour program featured Rob Gronkowski jumping from an MH-60s helicopter into the Pacific Ocean and the entire cast training with Navy SEALs.

During the broadcast, the crew also introduced the first female Top Gun instructor, Briana Plohocky.

Sunday's broadcast marked the second time in five seasons that the crew headed to a military base in San Diego. It was at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in 2020. The show originated from the U.S. Air Force Academy last year, completing a run where it visited the nation's three military academies in a five-year period.

Here are more highlights:

