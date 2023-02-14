National Football League Extension-eligible players who are trade targets: Who's the A.J. Brown of 2023? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On April 28, 2022, the first day of last year's draft, the Titans shocked the NFL world by trading A.J. Brown, sending him to the Eagles for first- and third-round picks.

Philadelphia, which immediately signed the star wide receiver to a four-year, $100 million extension that included $57 million guaranteed, got everything it had hoped for when executing the deal: a No. 1 receiver to pair with rising star wideout DeVonta Smith, taking quarterback Jalen Hurts and the team's offense to new heights.

Brown in 2022 posted or tied career-highs across the board — in targets (145), receptions (88), receiving touchdowns (11), first downs receiving (59) and receiving yards (1,496), which broke the Eagles' single-season record — in helping to lead the team to Super Bowl LVII .

Even in the Super Bowl loss, Brown shined, catching six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. His 45-yard score, which gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter, was Philadelphia's only receiving TD in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, who could be the new Brown? Who are the rising, young, extension-eligible players this offseason who are potential trade targets that could lift their acquiring team to new heights?

Here are four names to watch:

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (age: 26)

2022 stats (12 games): 62.3% completion rate for 2,242 passing yards and 17 TDs with 7 INTs; 112 carries for 764 yards and 3 TDs

The 2019 NFL MVP would give an acquiring team a player, when healthy, who is easily a top-eight quarterback in the league.

Ravens, Lamar Jackson far apart on guaranteed money Nick Wright, Greg Jennings, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard discuss reports that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are $100 million apart on guaranteed money for a potential new contract.

Jackson's future in Baltimore is uncertain at best after two years of contract talks. He and the Ravens couldn't come to terms on an extension last offseason, and he played out 2022 on the fifth-year option. If the sides can't come to terms on an extension in the next couple of weeks, the Ravens could franchise tag Jackson prior to 4 p.m. ET on March 7, preventing the star quarterback from being an unrestricted free agent. If that happens, Jackson and Baltimore would have until July 15 to work out a deal before he'd have to play under the tag for 2023.

Including the Ravens' wild-card loss to the Bengals, Jackson missed six games this past season with a sprained PCL in his left knee.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (age: 24)

2022 stats (16 games): 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and 7 TDs

With looming extensions for superstar quarterback Joe Burrow this offseason and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase next offseason, it could be difficult for the Bengals to keep Higgins for the long term. If Cincinnati were to deal Higgins, it could net similar compensation as Tennessee received for Brown: a mid first-round pick and a late third-rounder.

Higgins might be the Bengals' No. 2 receiver, but he would be the No. 1 option on most teams in the NFL. After posting more than 900 receiving yards as a rookie, Higgins has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He has 19 touchdowns since being selected 33rd overall in the 2020 draft.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos (age: 23)

2022 stats (15 games): 67 receptions for 972 yards and 6 TDs

Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick out of Alabama, could be a strong No. 2 option for a playoff contender that needs more receiver depth.

He led the Broncos last season in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, but he's a strong trade candidate. Denver has just five picks in the upcoming draft due to deals that landed quarterback Russell Wilson and new head coach Sean Payton, which cost the team three 2023 selections combined, all premium (two first-round picks, one second-rounder). The Broncos don't currently have a pick higher than the third round. Trading Jeudy would bring much-needed draft capital back to Denver.

Can Sean Payton reestablish a culture with Broncos? Colin Cowherd discusses why Sean Payton will make a positive impact in Denver, citing the culture he built in New Orleans.

The Broncos have until May 1 to exercise the fifth-year option in Jeudy's rookie contract, which would keep him under contract through 2024. If they don't pick up the option, he'll be an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers (age: 24)

2022 stats (4 games, 0 starts): 66.7% completion rate for 195 yards and a TD

If the Packers recommit to Aaron Rodgers for 2023, that could spell the end of Love with the franchise. He has played just 10 games, including one start, with Green Bay since being selected 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers have until May 1 to exercise his fifth-year option.

We haven't seen enough of Love to determine what kind of NFL quarterback he is. With a new team, and the opportunity to be QB1 after three seasons learning behind Rodgers, what if the former Utah State star blossoms in 2023? That would be the best-case scenario for a potential acquiring team.

Love could cost a lot, though. Even if Rodgers remains with the Packers, Green Bay would be compelled to keep Love in the wings, as he's a former first-round quarterback on a rookie deal.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

Super Bowl coverage:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Lamar Jackson Tee Higgins Jerry Jeudy

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more