Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl wins, appearances, record
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl wins, appearances, record

Published Jan. 27, 2025 12:25 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles are set for a high-stakes rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming Super Bowl. After facing off in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are looking to showcase their skills and clinch a victory this time around. Keep reading to find out more about the Eagles’ Super Bowl wins, appearances, record, and more.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles made?

Super Bowl LIX will be the Eagles’ fifth Super Bowl appearance.

When was the Eagles last Super Bowl appearance?

The Eagles appeared in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35. 

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles CRUISE vs Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders | NFL on FOX Pod

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won?

The Eagles have just one Super Bowl win, where they bested the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII (2018).

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl history:

  • Super Bowl 1981: 27-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders
  • Super Bowl 2005: 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 2018: 41-33 win vs. the New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 2023: 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
