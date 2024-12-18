National Football League Drew Lock is expected back at QB when free-falling Giants face the Falcons Published Dec. 18, 2024 5:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After sitting out a game with a heel injury, Drew Lock is expected back at quarterback when the New York Giants face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Lock has recovered and will start when the Giants (2-12) try to snap a franchise-record-tying nine-game losing streak.

New York has been going back and forth at quarterback since benching and then releasing Daniel Jones coming off a bye week.

Tommy DeVito started against Tampa Bay on Nov. 24 and injured his right forearm late in the 30-7 loss. Lock started and lost against Dallas on Thanksgiving and a 14-11 decision against New Orleans, a game in which he hurt his heel and elbow but finished.

DeVito returned this past weekend against Baltimore and sustained a concussion late in the first half of the 35-14 loss. Recently signed Tim Boyle played the rest of the way.

"You go out there and do the best you can," Daboll said of the uncertainty at quarterback this past month. "Prepare the guys. The three of those guys work hard. Try to take in the game plan. Go out there and practice. So, they all got to be ready."

DeVito is still in the concussion protocol. Daboll believes he could be ready to be the backup on Sunday against the Falcons (7-7), who are making a quarterback switch of their own. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. is replacing Kirk Cousins.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

