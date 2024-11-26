National Football League
Giants QB Tommy DeVito has sore throwing arm, uncertain to play vs. Cowboys
Published Nov. 26, 2024 3:59 p.m. ET

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito came out of his first start of the season with a sore throwing arm and his status for Thursday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas is uncertain (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

DeVito was not listed on Monday's injury report and coach Brian Daboll said he did not know about the injury to the quarterback's right arm until just before the team had a walkthrough practice on Tuesday.

Daboll said he was hopeful DeVito would play, but he added that backup Drew Lock will get a couple of extra snaps in the short workout.

Having played on Sunday, the Giants (2-9) are prepping for the Cowboys (4-7) with walkthroughs.

DeVito was given the starting job last week when Daboll benched Daniel Jones after five straight losses. Jones asked co-owner John Mara to cut him on Friday and the team released him so he could pursue other opportunities after he cleared waivers on Monday, which he did.

DeVito was 21 of 31 for 189 yards in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was sacked four times and missed one play in the fourth quarter after being hit hard after making a throw.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

