National Football League New York Giants release QB Daniel Jones at his request Updated Nov. 22, 2024 12:39 p.m. ET

New York Giants co-owner John Mara released a statement on Friday saying that the team is cutting quarterback Daniel Jones, who had asked for his release.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team," Mara said. "Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out.

"We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Jones was benched for Tommy DeVito earlier this week in the wake of the Giants' 2-8 start. Prior to the benching, Jones had totaled 2,070 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 79.4 passer rating, while completing 63.3% of his passes. He also rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones was in the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal, which included $92 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, Jones had a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025 had he been injured down the stretch of this season. Releasing Jones during the season has zero financial impact on the Giants, and Jones can sign with an NFL team after clearing waivers, according to The Athletic.

Speaking to the New York media, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that he had a "really, good talk" with Jones, who Daboll said has been "nothing but a pro."

The career-long Giants quarterback was reportedly relegated to the practice squad for Thursday's practice, where he was seen taking reps as a safety. New York signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle earlier this week, with him expected to serve as the team's emergency quarterback behind No. 2 quarterback Drew Lock, who signed a one-year, $5 million fully guaranteed deal with the Giants in the offseason.

New York selected Jones with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke. He was the Giants' primary quarterback for the past six seasons, highlighted by them making the playoffs and reaching the NFC divisional round in 2022. That said, they went a combined 24-44-1 in the regular season and 1-1 in the postseason with Jones under center.

