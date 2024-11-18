National Football League Who is next at QB for the Giants? Here are 11 options to replace Daniel Jones Published Nov. 18, 2024 2:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When the New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones six years ago, they did it because they wanted a smooth transition at quarterback. Eli Manning was still their starter, but they felt it was important to have their future in place before they let go of the past.

This time, the future is much more of an unknown.

That seemed clear on Monday when the Giants all-but officially ended the Daniel Jones Era, announcing that the struggling starter was being benched in favor of fan-favorite, and former third-stringer, Tommy DeVito. With the Giants 2-8, and with the franchise wary of a $23 million injury guarantee in Jones' hefty contract, he almost certainly will never start another game with the team.

But who's next? That's a question that nobody in the Giants' organization can answer right now, because there is no heir-apparent on the roster. There's also no savior waiting in free agency, no obvious quick fix on the trade market, and they're staring at a very lightly regarded quarterback class in the draft.

Despite all that, the Giants will still probably cut Jones in the offseason, clearing $19.3 million in cap space, but leaving $22.2 million in "dead money" on the books. But they might end up searching for his replacement for quite a while.

Here's a look at the possible contenders to be the next Giants' starting quarterback — either just for 2025, or possibly for that season and beyond:

Current roster options

They desperately tried to trade up in the draft last April for Drake Maye (now with the Patriots), but couldn't get it done. Then they passed on J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix to give Jones his No. 1 receiver (Malik Nabers). Hard to argue with the Nabers pick, but all that left them with no obvious successor at quarterback on the roster.

Tommy DeVito: A huge fan favorite and local hero who gets the first shot on Sunday and did go 3-3 as a starter last season. But he's got limited upside, only threw for more than 200 yards once, and convinced no one in the NFL that he can be a viable starter. Remember, after watching him up close last year, even the Giants decided to give $5 million to Drew Lock to back up Jones instead.

Drew Lock: The fact that the Giants are bypassing him for DeVito after giving him $5 million speaks volumes. The former second-round pick has starting experience, but not a great resume. He probably won't even be back as a backup next season.

Free agency/Trade candidates

This isn't usually where teams look for starting quarterbacks, but there's been some success here in recent years with quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and Derek Carr. That said, it's a very costly option. And the returns aren't likely to be great.

Sam Darnold: He's only 27 and he's led the Vikings to an 8-2 record, but his performance lately has been undeniably shaky. There's always been skill there and a belief that he was ruined by the Jets and might thrive in the right situation. He could play his way into a starting job next year somewhere. But would he really want to return to New York? Doubtful.

Russell Wilson: The Giants flirted with him last offseason before he went to Pittsburgh and they surely would be interested again. But he's thriving with the Steelers and they'll almost certainly try to bring him back. If they don't, keep in mind that Wilson turns 36 in two weeks. He's not a long-term answer, though he could be a great stopgap for a couple of years.

Kirk Cousins: It's a longshot, but he really could be available in a trade since the Falcons have Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick in the last draft, sitting behind him and probably can't afford to leave him there for long. The Falcons would have to be willing — or enticed — to eat $65 million in "dead money" on their cap. But he'd only cost the Giants $27.5 million for 2025, and that's the last guaranteed money on his deal.

Justin Fields: He's still only 25, has 3 ½ years of starting experience and he wasn't bad in his six starts this season in Pittsburgh. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception. He's also one of the better running quarterbacks in the league. He's got a lot of work to do, but if the Giants really don't love this draft class, they could do worse than giving him a low-cost shot for a year.

Jacoby Brissett: A career backup who has made a recent living as a mentor for young quarterbacks (and spot starter) in Miami, Washington and New England, he'd be the perfect bridge if the Giants grab a young quarterback in the first round. He's known as a great guy and a willing teacher. He's just not a quarterback they'd want to have starting more than a couple of games.

Marcus Mariota: The former No. 2 overall pick (2015) is still only 31 and might have another season as a starter in him. He's a backup now, but he's been shopping for a place where he might have a chance to play. He'd be another bridge, though maybe not quite as willing to play that role as Brissett.

Draft class

Asked about the quarterback talent in this year's draft class, one scout told FOX Sports "This is really not the year to be a team that needs a quarterback." Few think any more than three quarterbacks are worthy of a first-round pick. In his latest mock draft, FOX Sports Draft Analyst Rob Rang projected only two.

In other words, it's a very thin class. But if the Giants do end up in the top 5 of the draft, there are a few potential Quarterbacks of the Future they will have to consider.

Cam Ward, Miami: He is the most dynamic quarterback in college football and has a knack for dazzling plays. Scouts like his arm, love his accuracy, and are awed by his ability to improvise and make off-schedule plays. It's hard to beat his five years of experience as a starter at three colleges. It's a bit early to project, but the Giants might need a top-3 pick to get him.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: There are some who rate Sanders higher than Ward (like FOX Sports' Rob Rang). He's got a strong, accurate arm and can be really poised in the pocket in the face of a strong pass rush (which has to appeal to the line-challenged Giants). The one knock on him is he holds the ball too long, too often. He's not quite as big as Ward either. But he still could end up in the top 5 and might challenge Ward to be the first QB off the board.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama: Consider this the best of the rest, which isn't saying a lot. Milroe's name comes up most often as the next-best QB in the class because he's probably the best two-way quarterback in the draft, with speed and moves that make him dangerous on the ground. His production as a passer has been only OK, which is why some think Texas' Quinn Ewers or even Georgia's Carson Beck might end up as the third quarterback taken. But really, if the Giants are picking in the top 10, anyone outside of Ward or Sanders might end up as a bigger stretch than when they took Daniel Jones at 6 back in 2019.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

