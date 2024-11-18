National Football League Giants to bench QB Daniel Jones, will start Tommy DeVito in surprise move Published Nov. 18, 2024 10:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Giants are benching struggling quarterback Daniel Jones and will start fan favorite Tommy DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in an attempt to break a five-game losing streak, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Brian Daboll had hinted there might be a change after the Giants (2-8) headed into their bye week following an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-7) in Germany on Nov. 10.

The 27-year-old Jones has thrown for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with 265 rushing yards and two rushing scores this season. He is 3-13 in his last 16 starts and New York ranks last in the league in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game.

In 2022, Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract after leading the Giants to a surprising playoff appearance in Daboll's first season. The contract includes a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025 that becomes fully guaranteed if Jones is unable to pass a physical in the offseason.

In the first year of the deal, Jones tore his ACL in early November after missing time earlier in the season due to a neck injury. He played in just six games in 2023.

New York's offense as a whole has struggled the past couple of seasons. The offensive line was among the worst in the league last year and has been inconsistent this season. DeVito had been listed as the third quarterback every game this season but is jumping ahead of veteran Drew Lock, in part because of his familiarity with Daboll's system, according to the coach. Last season, "Tommy Cutlets" was 3-3 as a rookie free-agent starter out of Illinois after Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were hurt.

The Giants have seven games left and there is a chance Jones will not start again. New York is currently in line for the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will likely take a quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

