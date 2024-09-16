National Football League Dolphins sign QB Tyler Huntley for depth amid Tua Tagovailoa injury Updated Sep. 16, 2024 12:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their quarterback depth as the timeline of when — or if — Tua Tagovailoa returns to the field this season remains murky. Miami has signed Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, according to multiple reports. NFL Media first reported the news.

Huntley, a Miami-area native, gives the Dolphins quality depth with starting quarterback experience after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. He figures to slot in as the backup for previous No. 2 quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is slated to start Miami's next game against the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday.

Huntley previously started four games each in relief of an injured Lamar Jackson as the Ravens' backup quarterback in 2021 and 2022, as well as the Ravens' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Jan. 2023 with Jackson still sidelined. He also started in Week 18 of last season with Baltimore sitting Jackson and most starters after having already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

In his career, Huntley has completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,957 yards, 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He's also ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns.

