Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa 'has no plans to retire' despite head injuries

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has "no plans to retire," NFL Network reported Sunday, despite suffering the third concussion of his NFL career during Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa's doctors will be "driving the process" on his health, as he's seeing a concussion specialist and is likely to miss multiple games, per the report.

Tagovailoa, 26, left Thursday's matchup after taking a big hit to the head, sparking an overwhelming amount of support online for the QB's health and igniting conversation surrounding whether he should retire. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce publicly opined that Tagovailoa should indeed hang up his cleats for the sake of his long-term well-being.

Tagovailoa's other two concussions occurred during the 2022 season, with one of those injuries resulting in him being carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital.

Miami is expected to stick with backup QB Skylar Thompson, while potentially adding another signal-caller for depth.

Prior to the injury, Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in Week 2, and the Dolphins went on to lose to the Bills by double digits, 31-10. Last season, he led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards, earning his first career Pro Bowl nod.

As for other health matters, Tagovailoa played through an ankle sprain in his final collegiate season at Alabama and suffered both a dislocated hip and a concussion in that same season (2019).

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million extension with $167.1 million guaranteed in July.

