Do Pete Carroll's latest NFL Draft clues hint at Seahawks favoring Anthony Richardson?
Do Pete Carroll's latest NFL Draft clues hint at Seahawks favoring Anthony Richardson?

Updated Apr. 27, 2023 6:59 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has dropped vague hints as to what the team might do just hours ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Are his latest "Draft Clues" pointing towards Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson being Seattle's choice?

On Thursday afternoon, Carroll tweeted "Draft Clue #1" while re-tweeting a tweet from Netflix's Twitter account that promoted season four of the reality TV show "Love is Blind" from March.

What Carroll meant with his tweet, no one really knows. But "Love is Blind" is a dating show that pairs up men and women who speak with a wall between them. They don't see each other unless (and until) they get engaged. 

Maybe Carroll is suggesting that the Seahawks will draft someone they haven't seen much of yet. Richardson only started one season in college at Florida.

One hour later, Carroll tweeted clue No. 2, featuring the Seattle Kraken's goal song remix of "Lithium" by Nirvana.

Richardson has been compared to several otherworldly beings due to his incredible athleticism during the pre-draft process, even referring to himself as an "alien" recently.

A little over an hour later came clue No. 3, a photo of actor Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in multiple "Rocky" movies, Action Jackson in the eponymous movie and Chubbs Peterson in "Happy Gilmore."

Patterson, Weathers' "Happy Gilmore" character, famously got his arm bit off by an alligator in that movie. The Gators are, of course, Florida's mascot.

Carroll didn't stop there. An hour after posting his third clue, Carroll re-tweeted a video of WNBA star Kelsey Plum throwing a t-shirt into the stands at an NBA game, calling it his fourth clue.

Richardson's arm strength is one of the traits that has appealed most to teams despite his spotty record at Florida. The Gators went 6-6 in his only season as their starter.

Carroll, though, has also tipped his hand a bit regarding whom the team might be interested in drafting. When asked by ESPN if the Seahawks would consider selecting a quarterback with the fifth pick, he said, "There’s a couple guys there we’d be fired up about."

The Seahawks coach had some fun ahead of the draft. Some of the top quarterback prospects have taken selfies with Carroll and the rest of the Seahawks brass, including the favorite to go to No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young.

Carroll has also posted clues about draft picks in the past. Last year, his clue was "'Next Year' by Macklemore." He also tweeted a pair of other clues, writing "'New Rules' by Dua Lipa" in one tweet and "'Beautiful' by Snoop Dogg" in another.

The Seahawks ended up selecting offensive tackle Charles Cross with the No. 9 overall pick. 

