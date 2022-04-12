Dallas Cowboys
Should Cowboys have made more moves during NFL offseason? Should Cowboys have made more moves during NFL offseason?
Dallas Cowboys

Should Cowboys have made more moves during NFL offseason?

1 hour ago

From an additive standpoint, the Dallas Cowboys' offseason has been strikingly quiet.

After falling short of lofty expectations following a disappointing collapse against San Francisco in the playoffs last season, the Cowboys have done little to retool their roster as they gear up for next year.

In fact, the squad has arguably lost more than it's gained in the months that followed the letdown.

Pro Bowlers Randy Gregory and Amari Cooper parted ways with the team early in the offseason, and the former left after a shocking contractual dispute in which he discovered additional language had been added to his previously agreed-upon deal. The latter was sent to Cleveland to free up cap space in lieu of other free agent targets.

Longtime right tackle La'el Collins linked up with Cincinnati's fiery offensive forge shortly thereafter, while one of Dak Prescott's favorite targets from a season ago, Cedrick Wilson, ventured to Miami

And then there was the Demarcus Lawrence ordeal, which nearly ended in Dallas' dependable DE deciding to leave the team after his own lengthy contractual debate.

Despite suffering tremendous losses, the Cowboys weren't entirely inactive during the offseason's initial months and did execute a few under-the-radar deals to add depth at a number of key positions.

Those include one-year deals with LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, LB Leighton Vander Esch, DL Carlos Watkins and LS Jake McQuaide, all of whom played with the squad last year. They also brought in WR James Washington from Pittsburgh and LB Dante Fowler Jr., who's familiar with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from their Atlanta days together. 

The one-year category was by far the most abundant for the troupe, but Jerry Jones and crew weren't entirely frugal this offseason.

Among players who received longer-term deals were WR Michael Gallup (five years, $62.5 million), safety Jayron Kearse (two years, $10 million), Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger (three years, $9 million), DE Dorance Armstrong (two years, $13 million), and safety Malik Hooker (two years, $8 million).

But the squad remained largely in shallow waters as a whole, opting not to make a big splash in the pool of some of football's biggest available names, like Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Chandler Jones and Za'Darius Smith.

Their cautionary spending preferences have equated to full-bore failure in Shannon Sharpe's eyes.

"I'd give [their free agency] an F," Sharpe said Tuesday on "Undisputed."

"We've been saying they've gotten worse since they lost to San Francisco in the first round. To replace Amari Cooper, they got James Washington, who averaged 27 yards a game in his four-year career. They replaced Randy Gregory with Dante Fowler, who has five sacks in his last 20 games. And Cowboys nation is excited about those acquisitions? You got Chandler Jones, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner – guys that can make an impact on your defense – and you're like, ‘Nah, we're good.'"

Sharpe's cohost took the criticism a step further.

"I'll give you one even better: I'll give it a G for godawful, for good lord," Skip Bayless said.

At this point, Dallas' focus presumably has to be zeroed in on the draft, which looms right around the corner in April. 

Maybe then, they can raise that ‘F’ and that ‘G’ to a respectable letter grade. 

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

2 days ago
NFL Offseason Tracker: Baltimore Ravens retain DE Calais Campbell
National Football League

NFL Offseason Tracker: Baltimore Ravens retain DE Calais Campbell

3 days ago
America's Team? Why NFL fans hate the Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

America's Team? Why NFL fans hate the Dallas Cowboys

4 days ago
Will the Dallas Cowboys be Super Bowl contenders in 2022?
Dallas Cowboys

Will the Dallas Cowboys be Super Bowl contenders in 2022?

6 days ago
Daryl Johnston concerned about Cowboys following offseason exits
National Football League

Daryl Johnston concerned about Cowboys following offseason exits

6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes