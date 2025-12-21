George Pickens 'Has to Play for Everyone,' Not Just Stats, Says Terry Bradshaw
George Pickens' contract year has had more highs than lows overall. But, while the fourth-year pro has mostly thrived on the field, questions still linger about the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver.
Count Terry Bradshaw among those still wanting to see more from Pickens as a leader, not just as a player. On Sunday, Pickens again got his numbers with seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers. But for Bradshaw, the wideout has yet to resolve the concerns about his effort that followed him during his early NFL career.
"I don't care how great you are individually," Bradshaw said. "To win championships, everybody has to play for everyone. You just can't have one guy going, ‘I need my numbers. If I don't get my numbers, I'm not running routes.’"
Pickens' Week 16 performance, while impressive, came after a stretch during which he combined for just 70 yards in a two-game losing streak after logging 70-plus yards in all but four games this season. He entered Sunday ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,212) and top 10 in targets (155), and boosted those numbers while adding another good game to his career season.
Still, Pickens' route-running effort and his temperament have garnered attention, much like during his three years in Pittsburgh.
"I've done things with Pickens where he was supposed to be there. He never shows up, never shows up," said Bradshaw, a Steelers legend. "And it's just exactly one of the reasons that Pittsburgh got rid of him."
With Pickens becoming a free agent this offseason, comments like Bradshaw's might give some teams pause. The Cowboys (6-8-1) could extend or place a franchise tag on Pickens, or they also could let him walk into unrestricted free agency.
As for Pickens, blocking out the noise and playing to his potential should remain his primary focus. He'll have two more games to show the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL his true value.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Bears, 49ers Clinch Spots on Sunday
Packers QB Jordan Love Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Bears
NFC East Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
4 Takeaways From the Eagles' Win Over the Commanders
2025 NFL, CFP Odds: Best Bets for JMU-Oregon, Patriots-Ravens
Oldest NFL Teams: Full list of the first NFL franchises
-
The Super Bowl Tom Brady Knew Opposing Defense 'Better Than They Knew Themselves'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
2026 NFL Draft Guide to Bowl Season: The Best Prospect At Each Position
-
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Bears, 49ers Clinch Spots on Sunday
Packers QB Jordan Love Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Bears
NFC East Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
4 Takeaways From the Eagles' Win Over the Commanders
2025 NFL, CFP Odds: Best Bets for JMU-Oregon, Patriots-Ravens
Oldest NFL Teams: Full list of the first NFL franchises
-
The Super Bowl Tom Brady Knew Opposing Defense 'Better Than They Knew Themselves'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
2026 NFL Draft Guide to Bowl Season: The Best Prospect At Each Position