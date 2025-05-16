National Football League 2025 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch Published May. 16, 2025 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This Christmas, NFL fans will be given the gift of a triple-header for the holiday.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL Christmas Day games, including teams, times and TV channels.

2025 NFL Christmas Day Game Schedule

How to watch 2025 NFL Christmas games

Where can I watch the NFL Christmas games? What channel will they be on?

The NFL Christmas Day games will be streamed exclusively on Netflix and Prime Video.

Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day 2025?

The six NFL teams to play on Christmas in 2025 are:

